Miami QB D'Eriq King to Undergo Surgery After Tearing ACL in Cheez-It Bowl

Miami quarterback D'Eriq King will undergo surgery after tearing the ACL in his right knee in the Hurricanes' 37–34 loss to Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl, the school announced on Thursday.

A timetable for King's return will be determined after surgery but he is expected to be available for the start of the 2021 fall camp in August.

King suffered the injury late in the second quarter of Tuesday night's game when he scrambled to his right and his knee buckled on the run. The redshirt senior stayed on the ground for several minutes before Miami's staff helped him to the medical tent. He went to the locker room shortly before halftime and returned to the sideline in the second half with a brace on his knee.

"We are obviously disappointed for D'Eriq but we know he is in great hands with our medical staff," coach Manny Diaz said in a statement. "D'Eriq is the leader of this football team and we know that he will approach his rehabilitation with the same tenacity that he has approached every facet of his game since he arrived on our campus. We can't wait to see him back on the field leading our team in August."

In 2018, King suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee while playing at Houston.

King transferred from Houston to Miami in January. He went on to complete 64% of his passes for 2,683 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions while running for 538 yards and four touchdowns on 130 carries in 11 games this season.

He announced on Saturday that he is returning to Miami for one more season, using an NCAA rule that allows all players an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

