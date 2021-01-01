SI.com
Georgia Topples Cincinnati With Late Field Goal in Peach Bowl

Author:
Publish date:

No. 9 Georgia toppled No. 8 Cincinnati 24–21 in dramatic fashion with a last-second field goal in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, dealing the Bearcats their only loss of the season.

After Cincinnati opened a 21–10 second-half lead, Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter to pull within three points. After forcing the Bearcats to punt for the third straight time, quarterback JT Daniels led an eight-play drive that ended with Jack Podlesny kicking a 53-yard game-winning field goal. Georgia then added a safety on the final play of the game to provide the final three-point margin.

Cincinnati held the lead most of the game after opening the scoring when quarterback Desmond Ridder connected with Alec Pierce on a 14-yard touchdown pass. 

As Georgia threatened to score, Bearcats linebacker Coby Bryant intercepted Daniels's pass in the end zone. The ball was punched out of Bryant's hands, but Cincinnati recovered it at the one-yard line. Bryant ran over to the sideline and dunked a basketball, setting the tone for a game where both teams remained chippy throughout.

Georgia scored a touchdown late in the first quarter and kept the Bearcats from regaining the lead by blocking their 33-yard field goal attempt halfway through the second quarter. 

However, with six seconds remaining before halftime, Cincinnati got ahead as tight end Josh Whyle made a stunning diving catch on an 11-yard pass just inside the goal line.

Within the first minute of the second half, the Bearcats' lead grew to 11 on Jerome Ford's 79-yard touchdown run.

Georgia took back the momentum in the fourth quarter with Zamir White's nine-yard touchdown run and forcing Cincinnati to punt on its next two possessions. 

The Bulldogs' defense continued to pressure the Bearcats, who attempted to score with a little over 1:30 remaining on the clock. However, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson tipped Ridder's pass on 4th-and-two, causing yet another Cincinnati punt. 

With the win, Georgia improved to 8–2 on the season after failing to reach the SEC championship game.

Cincinnati (9–1) entered the game with the most to prove after being overlooked by the College Football Playoff committee. The Bearcats made a strong case for landing a CFP spot after going undefeated during the shortened regular season and beating Tulsa in the AAC conference championship. Despite that, the playoff committee ranked the Bearcats at No. 8, sparking criticism that the group gives no consideration to Group of Five teams

Even with Friday's loss, Cincinnati's performance erased all doubt that it deserves CFP consideration next season.

