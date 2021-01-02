Texas Hands No. 3 Kansas Largest Home Loss Under Self

Texas Hands No. 3 Kansas Its Largest Home Loss Under Bill Self

With Texas already in the national spotlight after firing football head coach Tom Herman, the men's basketball program found a way to put the school back in positive light.

The No. 8 Longhorns routed No. 3 Kansas, 84–59, marking the largest home loss under head coach Bill Self and ending the Longhorn's nine-game road losing streak to the Jayhawks.

The loss also snapped Kansas's eight-game winning streak this season, its last loss being Nov. 26, 2020 against Gonzaga.

According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, the previous largest margin-of-defeat under the Kansas coach at home was 12 points.

The 25-point margin is also Texas's largest road win over a ranked team in program history. It's also reportedly more than the football team beat the Jayhawks by during Herman's tenure, according to 247 Sports' Chris Hummer.

Texas had five different players reach double figures in the win, including four starters. Courtney Ramey tallied 18 points, the most on the Longhorns' roster. The junior went 7-of-11 shooting from the floor, including 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. Matt Coleman III led the way for assists with six, tallying 13 of his own points on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Jayhawks, who hit 16 three-pointers in their win over West Virginia, couldn't get started offensively. Jalen Wilson made his mark with 20 points in the loss while Ochai Agbaji ended the afternoon with 11 of his own.

Kansas, which was averaging nine triples per game entering the weekend, went 3-for-23 in three-pointers on Saturday with Wilson making two and Agbaji hitting one.