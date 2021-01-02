Texas Fires Tom Herman, Reportedly Hiring Steve Sarkisian

Tom Herman has been fired as head coach of the Texas football program, the school announced.

"With our football season coming to a close, our vice president and athletics director, Chris Del Conte, has evaluated the UT program’s strengths and weaknesses and where the program is relative to our goals," the school's statement read.

"While we have made measured progress during the past several years under Tom Herman’s leadership, Chris has recommended to the university president, Jay Hartzell, that UT make a coaching change to get us on track to achieving our ambitious goals."

Per Chip Brown of 247sports, the Longhorns are expected to tab Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as Herman's replacement.

Texas finished 7–3 overall in 2020 and 5–3 in the Big 12 conference. The Longhorns defeated Colorado 55–23 in the 2020 Valero Alamo Bowl.

On Dec. 12, Del Conte released a statement saying he wanted to reiterate that Herman was the program's coach.

"There has been a lot of speculation about the future of our football coach," Del Conte said in a statement. "My policy is to wait until the end of the season before evaluating and commenting on our program and coaches."

The AD also told the Austin American-Statesman that Herman would be back in. But now, things have changed.

Herman amassed a 32–18 record in his four years with the Longhorns, leading his teams to bowl games in all four seasons. He had four winning seasons, four bowl wins and $15.4 million buyout in a pandemic.