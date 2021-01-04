Justin Fields: OSU Huddled More to Stop Clemson Sign Stealing

SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Justin Fields Says Ohio State Huddled More in Sugar Bowl to Prevent Clemson Sign Stealing

Author:
Publish date:

Clemson's defense could not contain Ohio State during Friday night's Sugar Bowl, and quarterback Justin Fields revealed the Buckeyes used one simple adjustment to thwart Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables. 

Ohio State, which prefers a no-huddle offense sometimes, noticeably huddled up more than usual in the College Football Playoff semifinal game. 

After Ohio State's 49–28 win, reporters asked Fields if the decision was in response to Clemson's regular sign swiping.

"Yeah, we just didn't want them stealing our signals," Fields said, via 247Sports. "And that's pretty much why we huddled up a little bit more than we usually do."

Earlier this season, Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde explored how Clemson has mastered stealing an opponent's offensive signals, which is legal. While the Tigers' methods weren't exactly a secret in college football, opposing teams hadn't openly addressed it. Clemson's steal-signing skills are possible due to its large staff that can allocate time and resources to the craft. Venables is a notably late defensive play-caller, usually waiting to see how the offense lines up and then firing off his own signals and calls in the few seconds he has before the ball is snapped.

Prior to the Sugar Bowl, coach Ryan Day acknowledged that Venables is often aware of his opponents' signs.

"He seems to always know exactly what the other team is doing…why that is I don't really know,” Day said. "But I can tell you he's been doing it for a long time."

Ohio State faced Clemson in last year's Fiesta Bowl and used the 29–23 loss as motivation throughout the 2020 season. This season, Fields outdueled Lawrence in a heroic performance despite linebacker James Skalski barreling his helmet into the quarterback's right side in the first half. Fields completed 22 of 28 passes for 385 yards and six touchdowns with one interception, helping the Buckeyes claim a spot in the national championship game. 

YOU MAY LIKE

justin-fields-clemson-sign-stealing
Play
College Football

Justin Fields: OSU Huddled More to Stop Clemson Sign Stealing

Clemson has mastered stealing opponents' offensive signals over the years.

USATSI_15355417
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets and Plays for Monday, January 4th

Corey Parson breaks down Monday evening's NBA action with his best bets, target lines, favorite plays and much more.

kevin-durant-nets-hawks
Play
NBA

So Far, This NBA Season Is a House of Mirrors

It’s become incredibly hard to figure out through the early part of the NBA season what’s real and what doesn’t matter.

Derrick Henry
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The MMQB NFL Podcast: Week 17 Recap

Eagles Lay Down on Sunday Night, Tua's Future and Playoff Fever

Aaron Rodgers (1)
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Alber Breer Show: Are Packers The Favorites?

Albert Breer is joined by Matt Cassel & Ted Johnson to discuss the downfall of the Pats. Plus, Michael Fabiano joins the show to give Fantasy tips.

media-pod
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The SI Media Podcast: Year-End Roundtable with Peter Schrager and Andrew Perloff, Part II

Part II: Jimmy Traina, Peter Schrager and Andrew Perloff wrap up 2020 by discussing the highs of lows of sports and media during this crazy year.

Aaron Rodgers
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Weak-Side Podcast: NFL Playoff Plate Tectonics

Connor Orr and Jenny Vrentas break down the current playoff picture, discuss the razor-thin MVP race, and touch on Haskins being done in Washington

Seahawks (1)
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Open Floor SI's NBA Show: Opening week chaos

Week one recap, and first-time All-Star watch