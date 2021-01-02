SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Clemson's James Skalski Ejected for Targeting Hit That Appears to Injure Justin Fields

Author:
Publish date:

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields appeared to suffer an injury with 5:57 to go in the second quarter of Friday's Sugar Bowl vs. Clemson. 

The injury occurred with just inside six minutes to play in the first half, when Fields scrambled for 11 yards to get inside Clemson's red zone. Tigers redshirt senior linebacker James Skalski was ejected for the hit on Fields after being called for a targeting penalty.

Skalski was previously ejected in last season's national championship game for a hit he put on LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

On the same drive in which the hit occurred, Fields missed just a single snap as he returned to the field with just over five minutes to play in the first half. 

On his first play back on the field, Fields completed a nine-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Olave, giving Ohio State a 28-14 lead.

Following the touchdown, the 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist appeared to grimace in pain and went promptly to the team's medical tent on the sideline prior to the ensuing kickoff.

After a Clemson punt, Fields returned to the field for Ohio State's final offensive drive of the first half, which resulted in another Buckeyes touchdown on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Fields.

Fields completed 16 of his 18 pass attempts for 223 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. He also had 50 rushing yards.

The Buckeyes led the Tigers 35-14 at halftime.

YOU MAY LIKE

Justin Fields
Play
College Football

Clemson LB Ejected for Hit That Appears to Injure OSU QB Justin Fields

Fields took a hard hit late in the first half that seemed to result in an injury.

DeVonta Smith_2
Play
College Football

Who Was the Last Wide Receiver to Win the Heisman Trophy?

DeVonta Smith could be the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since 1991.

bama-nd
Play
College Football

Alabama RB Najee Harris Hurdles Notre Dame Defender

The Crimson Tide star jumped clear over a Notre Dame defender while running it 53 yards to the red zone.

Notre Dame
College Football

Notre Dame's Biggest Bowl Game Losses

Take a look at Notre Dame's biggest bowl game losses in the program's history.

how-to-watch-sugar-bowl-clemson-ohio-state
Play
College Football

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Clemson

Ohio State and Clemson will face off in a rematch of last year's Fiesta Bowl when they meet in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl on Friday.

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) dives over a tackle attempt by Notre Dame safety Shaun Crawford (20) for a touchdown Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal hosted by the Rose Bowl in AT&T Stadium.
Play
College Football

DeVonta Smith Ties SEC, Rose Bowl Records for Receiving TDs

With three receiving touchdowns on Friday, DeVonta Smith tied the Rose Bowl record. The Heisman Trophy finalist has 20 receiving scores on the season.

ian book (1)
Play
Gambling

Notre Dame Scores Late TD for Backdoor Cover in Rose Bowl Loss

Alabama, a 19-point favorite, led by 24 when Notre Dame found the end zone for a score that was significant for some.

chris-carson-seahawks
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 17 running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!