Clemson LB Ejected for Hit That Appears to Injure OSU QB Justin Fields

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields appeared to suffer an injury with 5:57 to go in the second quarter of Friday's Sugar Bowl vs. Clemson.

The injury occurred with just inside six minutes to play in the first half, when Fields scrambled for 11 yards to get inside Clemson's red zone. Tigers redshirt senior linebacker James Skalski was ejected for the hit on Fields after being called for a targeting penalty.

Skalski was previously ejected in last season's national championship game for a hit he put on LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

On the same drive in which the hit occurred, Fields missed just a single snap as he returned to the field with just over five minutes to play in the first half.

On his first play back on the field, Fields completed a nine-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Olave, giving Ohio State a 28-14 lead.

Following the touchdown, the 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist appeared to grimace in pain and went promptly to the team's medical tent on the sideline prior to the ensuing kickoff.

After a Clemson punt, Fields returned to the field for Ohio State's final offensive drive of the first half, which resulted in another Buckeyes touchdown on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Fields.

Fields completed 16 of his 18 pass attempts for 223 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. He also had 50 rushing yards.

The Buckeyes led the Tigers 35-14 at halftime.