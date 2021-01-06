How to Watch Wichita State vs. No. 11 Houston

Wichita State vs. No. 11 Houston Live Stream: How to Watch AAC Basketball, Start Time

No. 11 Houston will host Wichita State for an AAC matchup at the Fertitta Center on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Cougars (8-1) have yet to suffer a loss at home this season, having won all five games in Houston. Meanwhile, the Shockers (6-2) enter Wednesday on a five-game winning streak with a 3-0 record on the road.

How to Watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can watch the game live on ESPN+.

The Cougars have sported one of the top defenses in college basketball this season, limiting opponents to an average of 56.3 points per game. The team has been ranked as high as No. 5 but dropped in the AP poll after losing 65-64 to Tulsa on Dec. 29.

Offensively, Houston has been led by its top scorers in guards Quentin Grimes (17.7 PPG) and Marcus Sasser (15.3 PPG). Grimes ranks second in the AAC in points per game, trailing SMU's Kendric Davis (19.7), and 10th in rebounds per game (7.0).

Wichita State enters Wednesday's game as the AAC's lone undefeated team in conference play (2-0). During its non-conference slate, the Shockers suffered losses to Missouri and Oklahoma State.

Guard Tyson Etienne has been Wichita State's leader on offense while averaging 17.0 points throughout the team's first eight games. Transfer guard Alterique Gilbert has followed with averages of 11.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

The Cougars will welcome fans to their game against the Shockers with a maximum capacity of 25% at Fertitta Center. The program sold out of its ticket allotment for the 2020-21 season in November.