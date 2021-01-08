CFP Director: National Championship 'Is On' As Scheduled

SI.com
CFP Director Bill Hancock: National Championship 'Is On' Despite COVID Concerns

Amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns within Ohio State's program, College Football Playoff director Bill Hancock said Monday's national championship game will be played as scheduled.

"As I have said all week the game is on. Alabama's team will be traveling to Miami tonight, Ohio State will be arriving [Saturday]," Hancock said, per Stadium's Brett McMurphy. "We look forward to a great night of college football."

Hancock's comments come one day after Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said his team will "have plenty of players" for the game against the Crimson Tide.

Day gave the update after reports surfaced earlier this week about the possibility of delaying the title game one week due to COVID issues on the OSU side. He did not provide specific numbers or player updates.

The Buckeyes have faced coronavirus issues dating back to late November when they canceled their game against Illinois and even played multiple games without key starters, including during the College Football Playoff semifinal victory over Clemson.

Day himself also tested positive and missed the Michigan State game. 

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said Tuesday that the Buckeyes "continue to follow the same protocols as we have during the regular season," and "we plan to play Jan. 11."

On Thursday, reporters asked Alabama head coach Nick Saban about the importance of not having the title game postponed. He said "everybody respects the disruptions that we've had to endure throughout the season" and that "we have total respect for the safety of players."

In late December, the College Football Playoff set potential make-up dates for both the semifinals and National Championship in case of potential COVID-19 outbreaks among playoff teams. Under the plan, the title game would have been moved from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18 if needed.

