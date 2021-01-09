SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Boise State Set to Hire Oregon DC Andy Avalos as Next Head Coach

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Boise State's football program is zeroing in on its next head coach, and it's a familiar one. 

Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at Boise State, according to The Idaho Press. The 39-year-old is a former star linebacker and coach, even spending three years as a defensive coordinator for the team before heading to Oregon after the 2018 season. 

Avalos will be replacing Bryan Harsin, who left after seven seasons to become Auburn's new head coach. It's rumored that the former Boise State player beat out list of candidates that included Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and Montana State head coach Jeff Choate. 

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, a former Boise State star quarterback. was also reportedly in the mix until he chose to remain with the Cowboys. 

While playing for the Broncos from 2001 to 2004, Avalos tallied 365 career tackles, fourth in school history. He marks the first hire of new Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey, who has been on the job for less than a week.

Avalos has big shoes to fill. The Broncos had won at least nine games in six consecutive seasons prior to the pandemic-shorten season.

YOU MAY LIKE

Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos works with the team on Aug. 3, 2019, in Eugene, Oregon. Avalos heads into his second season as the Ducks defensive coordinator.
Play
College Football

Report: Boise State Set to Hire Andy Avalos as Next HC

Boise State is zeroing in on hiring Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos as its next head coach.

Jan 5, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half at Barclays Center.
Play
NBA

Kyrie Irving's Status Uncertain for Sunday Vs. Thunder

Kyrie Irving was reportedly against the bubble continuing this summer in wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.

Jan 5, 2021; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith poses for a photo after being announced the winner of the 2020 Heisman Trophy.
Play
College Football

How Many Heisman Trophy Winners Have Won a National Championship?

DeVonta Smith, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner, and Alabama will face off against Ohio State in the national championship.

USATSI_14022547 (1)
Play
Gambling

Horse Racing Best Bets of the Week: 2021 Tropical Turf Stakes

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps the Tropical Turf Stakes set to run on Saturday from Gulfstream Park, including the latest odds and his best bets.

USATSI_15370371
Play
Gambling

2021 NFL Super Wild Card Round - Best Bets Against the Spread From the SI Gambling Team

The SI Gambling team, along with our colleagues at the MMQB share their best bets against the spread for the Super Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Lasorda2
MLB

Nobody Lived a Fuller Baseball Life Than Tommy Lasorda

The Dodgers' Hall of Fame manager spent seven decades associated with the club. He died on Thursday at age 93.

Louie-Barry-Aston-Villa-Liverpool
Play
Soccer

Aston Villa's Makeshift Youth Team Gives Liverpool Scare, Falls in FA Cup

The club, hit hard by coronavirus, pulled even on Louie Barry's goal before succumbing to a 4-1 defeat.

jim harbaugh (1)
College Football

Harbaugh Signs Extension to Remain With Michigan Through 2025 Season

Harbaugh, 57, is 49-22 in his six seasons at Michigan. The Wolverines went 2-4 in an abbreviated 2020 season.