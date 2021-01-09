Report: Boise State Set to Hire Andy Avalos as Next HC

Boise State's football program is zeroing in on its next head coach, and it's a familiar one.

Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at Boise State, according to The Idaho Press. The 39-year-old is a former star linebacker and coach, even spending three years as a defensive coordinator for the team before heading to Oregon after the 2018 season.

Avalos will be replacing Bryan Harsin, who left after seven seasons to become Auburn's new head coach. It's rumored that the former Boise State player beat out list of candidates that included Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and Montana State head coach Jeff Choate.

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, a former Boise State star quarterback. was also reportedly in the mix until he chose to remain with the Cowboys.

While playing for the Broncos from 2001 to 2004, Avalos tallied 365 career tackles, fourth in school history. He marks the first hire of new Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey, who has been on the job for less than a week.

Avalos has big shoes to fill. The Broncos had won at least nine games in six consecutive seasons prior to the pandemic-shorten season.