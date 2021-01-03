Kellen Moore Staying With Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore gave serious consideration to returning “home” to be the next head coach of the Boise State Broncos, but instead will stay employed by owner Jerry Jones’s Dallas Cowboys.

Said Moore: “We are building something special here in Dallas. I am thankful to the Jones family and Mike McCarthy for providing me with the opportunity to coach these special players. I am excited for us to put it all together and finish the job.”

The Idaho Statesman was first to report Moore’s plan to decline the offer from his alma mater, where the former QB—with a college-record 50-3 mark—remains the biggest star in school history.

Moore, 32, is considered one of the game’s brightest young offensive minds, and as CowboysSI.com wrote earlier this week, Jones considers him to be in the mold of former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett.

Moore will obviously receive an extension, given the fact that this was the final year of his existing contract.

So Moore, who hopes to help head coach Mike McCarthy beat the Giants in New York on Sunday to keep alive Dallas’s playoff hopes, will also be considered an heir of sorts to McCarthy—though continued success as the Cowboys offensive coordinator could fast-track Moore to his first head coaching job—maybe in the NFL or maybe, someday, in Boise.

Said Moore: “I will always love Boise State. I will always root for them, and I hope one day to be a part of the program again.

“Obviously,” Moore said this week while weighing his interest in Dallas versus a return to college, “Boise is a unique one for me, special to me. I love that place. I'm just focused on this game. We'll kind of let all this stuff play out and see where it takes us."

And after considering the family concerns and the financial concerns, “where it’s taking” Kellen Moore is right back to the Cowboys.