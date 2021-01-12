DeVonta Smith Shatters Records in Title Game vs. Ohio State

SI.com
Alabama WR DeVonta Smith Runs Rampant, Shatters Records in National Championship Game

Alabama senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith nearly shattered every wide receiver record in a national championship game against Ohio State on Monday night. Unfortunately for Smith, he then missed almost the entire second half due to a right hand injury.

With most of the second half yet to be played, Smith had 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns to boot. For perspective, the entire Ohio State offense had 191 yards of total offense at halftime. 

The previous national championship game record in the College Football Playoff era for catches was 10 by Clemson's Hunter Renfrow in 2017. LSU's Ja'Marr Chase holds the record for championship game receiving yards with 221—set just last year—which left Smith shy by just six yards. 

Smith also broke the record for most receiving yards in a CFP national championship half. The previous record was 183 from O.J. Howard in 2016. 

His numbers would even break BCS marks of college championships past. The reception record (11) and receiving yards record (199) were already in the rearview before both teams returned to the locker room for halftime. 

Unfortunately for Smith, he suffered the right hand injury in the beginning of the third quarter after a hit while juggling a pass from Mac Jones and went back to locker room. He would never return, but the Tide didn't need him in the 52–24 win. 

