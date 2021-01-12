Las Vegas Bettor Places $500K Bet on Ohio State

One Las Vegas bettor is confident in an upset win in this year's national championship game and placed $500,000 on Ohio State to upset Alabama. The bet would have a massive payout of $1.3 million and the money line bet has odds of +260, according to BetMGM.

Alabama opened up as a seven-point favorite and it has climbed to 9.5 just hours before kickoff. Ohio State's depth chart, which showed 13 players will be out for the national title game, might have been a contributing factor.

The Tide were already favorites because of their explosive offense headlined by Heisman winner DeVonta Smith. But after losing key starters on defense, The Buckeyes and this bettor might be in trouble.

Not only will Ohio State be shorthanded, but Alabama's offense might get another boost in the return of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. This will be the junior's first appearance since fracturing his ankle on Oct. 24.