Alabama Safety Jordan Battle Ejected for Targeting

Alabama's defense surrendered 191 yards to Ohio State in the first half of the national championship on Monday, and the Crimson Tide will be without a key member of its secondary for the final 30 minutes.

Crimson Tide safety Jordan Battle was ejected in the second quarter after receiving a flag for targeting. Battle forced an incompletion as Justin Fields attempted a pass to tight end Jeremy Ruckert, though the hit on Ruckert was ruled illegal after further review. Battle exited Alabama's sideline before the half as the Crimson Tide advanced their lead to 35-17.

Monday marked Battle's 24th game in two seasons with Alabama. He's tallied two career interceptions and 93 tackles, helping lead the nation's No. 13 scoring defense in 2020.

Alabama is now one half away from securing the sixth national championship in the Nick Saban era. Ohio State is seeking its first national title under Ryan Day, and its second since the College Football Playoff began in 2014.