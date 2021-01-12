SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Alabama Safety Jordan Battle Ejected After Targeting Call

Author:
Publish date:

Alabama's defense surrendered 191 yards to Ohio State in the first half of the national championship on Monday, and the Crimson Tide will be without a key member of its secondary for the final 30 minutes.

Crimson Tide safety Jordan Battle was ejected in the second quarter after receiving a flag for targeting. Battle forced an incompletion as Justin Fields attempted a pass to tight end Jeremy Ruckert, though the hit on Ruckert was ruled illegal after further review. Battle exited Alabama's sideline before the half as the Crimson Tide advanced their lead to 35-17.

Monday marked Battle's 24th game in two seasons with Alabama. He's tallied two career interceptions and 93 tackles, helping lead the nation's No. 13 scoring defense in 2020. 

Alabama is now one half away from securing the sixth national championship in the Nick Saban era. Ohio State is seeking its first national title under Ryan Day, and its second since the College Football Playoff began in 2014.

YOU MAY LIKE

Battle Ejected for Targeting
Play
College Football

Alabama Safety Jordan Battle Ejected for Targeting

Battle was ejected after colliding with Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert in the second quarter.

DeVonta Smith_3
Play
College Football

Alabama's Smith Breaks SEC Career Receiving Yard Record

Smith was recently named the 2020 Heisman Trophy award winner.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III (33) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Play
College Football

Four Things to Know About Ohio State RB Master Teague

Ohio State Master Teague scored Ohio State's first two touchdowns on Monday night vs. Alabama.

Trey Sermon
Play
College Football

Report: Ohio State RB Sermon Taken to Hospital After Apparent Injury

Sermon appeared to suffer the injury on his first carry in the national championship game, which went for two yards.

Jaylen Waddle tackled in national championship game
Play
College Football

'Please Sit Down': NFL Players React to Jaylen Waddle Playing With Injury

Patrick Mahomes, Dez Bryant and AJ Brown are among NFL players weighing in on Alabama's Jaylen Waddle playing in the title game against Ohio State.

ncaa-headquarters-logo
Play
College

NCAA Delays Vote on Name, Image and Likeness Proposal

The Division I council's latest proposal would allow student athletes to use their name, image and likeness for endorsements, autographs and private clinics.

Justin Fields before national championship game against Alabama
Play
College Football

Las Vegas Bettor Places $500K Bet on Ohio State

One bettor seems awfully confident in the Buckeyes beating Alabama.

bill-o-brien-houston-texans
College Football

Report: Bill O'Brien to Replace Sarkisian as Alabama OC

O'Brien was fired by the Texans in October after posting a 52–48 record in seven seasons with Houston.