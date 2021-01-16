Sources: Charles Huff to Be Hired as Marshall Head Coach

SI.com
Whose career is more impressive: Nick Saban or Bill Belichick?

Sources: Alabama Assistant Charles Huff to be Hired as Next Marshall Head Coach

Marshall is expected to hire Alabama associate and running backs coach Charles Huff as its next head coach, according to Sports Ilustrated's Pat Forde. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman was first to report the hire. 

Huff brings with him 16 years of experience to Marshall with stops at both college and NFL teams including Penn State (2014–17), Western Michigan (2013), the Buffalo Bills (2012), Vanderbilt (2011), Hampton (2010), Maryland (2009) and Tennessee State (2006–08). He was the the assistant head coach, run-game coordinator and running backs coach at Mississippi State before joining The Tide in 2018 and has built a reputation as an elite recruiter.

According to 247Sports, he is the No. 1 recruiter in the country and just enjoyed a national championship victory against Ohio State on Jan. 11. Marshall finished the season 7–3 and elected not to renew coach Doc Holiday's contract at the end of its season—leaving the door open for Huff. 

Huff is the latest Alabama coaching assistant to leave the program in what will likely be almost a complete rebuild on the sidelines. Such is expected from coach Nick Saban's and Alabama's dominance this past season. 

