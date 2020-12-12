Fuller Becomes First Woman to Score in Power 5 Game

SI.com
Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller Becomes First Woman to Score in a Power 5 Football Game

Sarah Fuller made history (again) as the first woman to score in a Power 5 football game on Saturday. 

With 1:50 to go in the first quarter, Fuller drilled her first career extra point to tie Vanderbilt with Tennessee at 7–7. 

The goalkeeper, who is a part of Vanderbilt's SEC Soccer Championship team, made history on Nov. 28 as the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game and the first woman to suit up for a Power 5 game since 1999. Fuller kicked off the second half, squibbing the ball right where Vanderbilt wanted as fans could see the Commodores' coverage funneling short right. The ball was ultimately unreturnable for Missouri.

Because of COVID-19 protocols landing specialists in quarantine, Fuller found herself practicing with the football team as a kicker, The Vanderbilt Hustler's Simon Gibbs reported. The kickers have now returned from COVID-19 protocols. 

Two other women have also played in FBS contests, according to Vanderbilt Athletics. First came Katie Hnida, who kicked two extra points for the University of New Mexico against Texas State in 2003. Then April Goss kicked an extra point for Kent State during their 2015 game against Delaware State.

Hnida was the first woman to suit up for a Power 5 conference program while at Colorado, then in the Big 12, in 1999.

