Fuller's Football Career Likely Over After UGA-Vandy Cancelation

Cancellation of Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Likely Ends Sarah Fuller's Football Career

Sarah Fuller's career as a college football kicker has likely come to an end, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel

Fuller served as Vanderbilt's kicker for parts of the last two weeks. She kicked off against Missouri on Nov. 28, and she converted an extra point in a loss to Tennessee on Dec. 12. But Fuller will not take the field on Saturday as the Commodores' regular-season finale against Georgia was canceled

Fuller will remain at Vanderbilt through the spring semester as she plays goalie for the school in the NCAA tournament. Fuller then plans to transfer to North Texas, where she will play two more years of soccer. She does not have plans to continue her football career with the Mean Green, per Thamel

“We’ve watched with admiration and great respect how Sarah has handled herself in making history at Vanderbilt,” North Texas athletic director Wren Baker told Thamel. “We look forward to welcoming her to the Mean Green family and helping her extend her platform. I know she’s a role model for lots of people in the country, particularly young female athletes.”

Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power 5 football game on Saturday. She was named SEC special teams player of the week on Nov. 30 after appearing for Vanderbilt vs. Missouri.

