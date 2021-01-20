Ex-Gamecocks QB Ryan Hilinski Transfers to Northwestern

SI.com
Former South Carolina Quarterback Ryan Hilinski Transfers to Northwestern

Former South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski announced Tuesday that he has transferred to Northwestern to play football.

Hilinski said on Twitter that he "couldn't be more excited and grateful" for his new opportunity. 

Hilinski entered the transfer portal on Dec. 30. As a freshman in 2019, he started 11 games. During the 2020 season, however, he failed to make a start. In two games in the 2020 season, Hilinski went 4-of-6 for 34 yards.

Hilinski lost the quarterback battle before the 2020 season started to graduate transfer Collin Hill. During his freshman season, he was the No. 2 signal-caller behind Jake Bentley.

When Bentley suffered a season-ending foot injury, Hilinski moved into the starter's role. In 11 games, he completed 236-of-406 passes for 2,357 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions. 

Hilinski averaged 214.3 passing yards per game and tied the school’s freshman quarterback records for starts (11) while setting new marks for pass completions and attempts.

Hilinski is also the brother to Tyler Hilinski, the former Washington quarterback who died by suicide. The Hilinski family started a mental health foundation to tell Tyler's story and promote awareness and education of mental health and wellness for college athletes. 

