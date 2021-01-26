Nebraska Quarterback Luke McCaffrey to Enter Transfer Portal

SI.com
Nebraska Quarterback Luke McCaffrey Announces Transfer

Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey announced that he plans to transfer from the Cornhuskers. He is the brother of NFL running back Christian McCaffrey.

"After struggling with the decision for weeks, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and explore my options," McCaffrey said in a Tweet. "I am thankful for the support Nebraska fans have shown me. I have so much love for my coaches and teammates from my time here. I am excited for the future. 

McCaffrey, a redshirt freshman, was never able to nail down the starting job during his time with Nebraska. He only started two games at quarterback and appeared in seven of the team's eight games in 2020.

He completed 48-of-76 passes for 466 yards and threw one touchdown while also rushing for 364 yards on 65 attempts and had three rushing touchdowns in 2020. He was the team's third-leading rusher and ranked 16th nationally among FBS quarterbacks in rushing at 52.0 yards a game. 

This leaves Adrian Martinez as the clear starter for 2021. The junior started six games in 2020 and threw for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns in 2020 for a completion percentage of 71.5% (108-of-151). He also rushed for 521 yards and found the end zone with his legs seven times. 

The Cornhuskers finished the season 3-5.

