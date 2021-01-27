TCU vs. No. 15 Kansas Live Stream: How to Watch Big 12 Basketball, Start Time

No. 15 Kansas will host TCU in a Big 12 basketball matchup at Allen Fieldhouse on Thursday, Jan. 28.

Each team heads into Thursday's contest on a three-game losing streak. The Jayhawks were ranked as high as No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll in December but have gone 3-4 since.

How to Watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can watch the Big 12 basketball matchup live on ESPN+.

Kansas (10-5) and TCU (9-5) will meet for the second time this season after the teams' first matchup resulted in a 93-64 victory for the Jayhawks on Jan. 5. Kansas had five players reach double-digits in the game as forward David McCormack led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds.

The Jayhawks have five players averaging double figures in points per game, led by junior guard Ochai Agbaji's 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Sophomore forward Jalen Wilson has added 13.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

TCU has been led by junior guard RJ Nembhard, who currently ranks third in the Big 12 in points per game (17.2) and sixth in assists (4.1). Freshman guard Mike Miles has averaged 13.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Kansas is coming off a Big 12 regular-season title in 2019-20 after finishing with a 28-3 record. The Jayhawks were led by Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike, who both declared for the NBA draft.

Approximately 1,500 fans have been allowed at Kansas basketball games this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.