Deion Sanders's Belongings Thought to Be Stolen, Found

SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search

Deion Sanders's Belongings Misplaced During Coaching Debut, Recovered Postgame

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Following his team's 53-0 win over Edward Waters on Sunday in his head coaching debut, Jackson State coach Deion Sanders was not in a celebratory mood when speaking to the media.

Instead, the Pro Football Hall of Famer shared with reporters how angry he felt when he returned to the coaches' room to find that all of his belongings had been taken, including his phone, wallet, credit cards and watches.

Shortly after Sanders shared this, however, Jackson State officials told Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger that Sanders's belongings had not actually been stolen, and were simply misplaced after being relocated for safekeeping. They have since been found and returned to Sanders, bringing a positive resolution to a bizarre sequence of events.

Deion Sanders coaches for Jackson State against Edward Waters on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

But Sanders denied this version of the events later Sunday evening, saying on Twitter that his belongings were stolen out of his bag in his office but the perpetrator was caught in the act by Sanders's assistant. In a statement to Dellenger afterward, Sanders said the items were later found "stashed away in another location."

Sanders called the Sunday's win, which culminated in him receiving an ice bath on the sidelines and being presented with the game ball by his players, “One of the best moments I’ve ever had in my professional sports career, emotionally.” He described the alleged theft as a "malicious personal attack" and said it was the second time he'd had property stolen from him since moving to Jackson in December.

Sanders's hiring at Jackson State drew plenty of fanfare, kicking off the "Coach Prime" era for the HBCU that has already raised the profile for the school. Sanders has pledged to improve the playing conditions and infuse the program with success it hasn't experienced in years while praising the Jackson community for embracing him.

“The people in the city of Jackson and surrounding cities have been wonderful," Sanders said during the SWAC’s Media Days. "I’ve seen the compassion and picked up a few meals because the people have been so good to me. It’s been above and beyond all expectations.”

Jackson State held a 31-0 halftime lead over Edward Waters, a program that competes at the NAIA level. The Tigers will play next on Saturday at home against Mississippi Valley State.

YOU MAY LIKE

Deion Sanders coaches for Jackson State against Edward Waters on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
College Football

Deion Sanders's Belongings Thought to Be Stolen, Found

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders believed his belongings were stolen during his team's 53-0 win in his head coaching debut, though they were later found after being misplaced.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

Beyond Wrestling returns
Wrestling

Beyond Wrestling Returns With 'The Signature Series'

Beyond Wrestling is unveiling its newest show, The Signature Series, beginning Thursday, Feb. 25.

WWE wrestler Kofi Kingston
Play
Wrestling

Kofi Kingston Wants to Start Second Run to Top at 'Elimination Chamber'

Back at 'Elimination Chamber, Kofi Kingston is seeking a second run atop the company and looking to show, once again, why he is among the best in the world.

Mike Evans and Tom Brady talking on the sideline
Play
NFL

Brady Would Text Film to Team at Midnight, Evans Says

Evans said that Brady would text film to team at odd hours like 12 a.m. or 6 a.m. while teammates were sleeping

Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena.
College Basketball

Intense Michigan-Ohio State Bout Is an Instant Classic

Sunday's Michigan-Ohio State matchup was easily the best game of the 2020-21 college basketball season, writes Pat Forde.

Tiger Woods plays his shot from the 18th tee during continuation of the second round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC.
Golf

Tiger Woods Uncertain on Availability for 2021 Masters

Speaking with Jim Nantz during Sunday's final round of the Genesis Open, Woods said, "I don't know what the plan is" regarding his eventual return to golf.

Cam Newton with the Patriots
Play
NFL

Cam Newton Goes Viral After Confrontation at His Camp

Newton said "I'm rich" to which a heckler at his camp responded with "you about to be poor"