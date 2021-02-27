SI.com
Report: Former Notre Dame DL Louis Nix Reported Missing

Police in Jacksonville are searching for former Notre Dame defensive lineman Louis Nix, who was reported missing on Wednesday, per the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. His mother filed the report on Friday after not having contact with him since Tuesday, according to Ben Kercheval of CBS Sports.

Nix suddenly stopped communication with his mother, who believes he could be in trouble, according to Ben Becker of WJAZ-TV.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly took to Twitter to seek assistance for locating Nix, urging the Notre Dame network to reach out to Nix and help locate him.

Nix played for Notre Dame from 2010-13, redshirting during his freshman season in 2010. He notched 122 tackles and 14 tackles for loss during his three seasons.

In December, Nix was shot during a robbery at a Jacksonville gas station. He required surgery to recover, though Nix's mother does not believe his disappearance is related to the incident.

Nix helped guide Notre Dame to the national championship game in 2012. He was a third-round draft pick by the Houston Texans in 2014, and spent time with the New York Giants, Washington and Jacksonville Jaguars.

