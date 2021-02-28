Former Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman Transfers to Michigan

Michael C. Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Former Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman announced his decision to transfer to Michigan on Sunday.

Bowman entered the transfer portal in January. He threw for 1,602 yards in eight starts last season, finishing the year with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Bowman joins Michigan after two quarterbacks left the program over the last two months. Senior Dylan McCaffrey announced his decision to transfer to Northern Colorado in January, and junior Joe Milton entered the transfer portal on Feb. 18. Bowman will now likely compete for the starting spot at Michigan alongside junior Cade McNamara and freshman J.J. McCarthy. McNamara threw for 425 yards and five touchdowns last season. McCarthy is the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2021, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

Michigan's offense has sputtered in recent years under Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines finished No. 66 in points per game last season and No. 44 in 2019.

The Wolverines finished 2–4 in 2020 en route to the program's first losing season in over a decade. Harbaugh is 49–22 in six seasons at Michigan.