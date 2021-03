Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Schedule Set

The Big Ten men's basketball tournament is set to begin on Wednesday with the conference championship being held on Sunday. The conference has officially announced the set schedule, broadcast information and bracket for the postseason tourney hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The first round will tip off with two games, beginning with No. 12 Northwestern against No. 13 Minnesota. No. 11 Penn State will take on No. 14 Nebraska in the late game, with the winners advancing to Thursdays second round. The top four seeds—No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Illinois, No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Purdue—will get two byes into the quarterfinals.

The full Big Ten schedule is below:

Wednesday, March 10

First Round

6:30 p.m. ET – No. 12 Northwester vs. No. 13 Minnesota (Big Ten Network)

25 minutes after Game 1 – No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Nebraska (Big Ten Network)

Thursday, March 11

Second Round

11:30 a.m. ET – No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 Michigan State (Big Ten Network)

25 minutes after Game 1 – No. 5 Ohio State vs. winner of Minnesota/Northwestern (Big Ten Network)

6:30 p.m. ET – No. 7 Rutgers vs. No. 10 Indiana (Big Ten Network)

25 minutes after Game 3 – No. 6 Wisconsin vs. winner of Penn State/Nebraska (Big Ten Network)

Friday, March 12

Quarterfinals

11:30 a.m. ET – No. 1 Michigan vs. winner of Maryland/Michigan State (Big Ten Network)

25 minutes after Game 1 – No. 4 Purdue vs. Ohio State/Northwestern/Minnesota (Big Ten Network)

6:30 p.m. ET – No. 2 Illinois vs. winner of Rutgers/Indiana (Big Ten Network)

25 minutes after Game 3 – No. 3 Iowa vs. Wisconsin/Penn State/Nebraska (Big Ten Network)

Saturday, March 13

Semifinals

1 p.m. ET – Friday afternoon winners (CBS)

25 minutes after Game 1 – Friday evening winners (CBS)

Sunday, March 14

Championship

3:30 p.m. ET – Saturday winners (CBS)