SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search

Virginia Hits Buzzer Beater, Dampens Syracuse's NCAA Tournament Hopes

Author:
Updated:
Original:
jim-boeheim-syracuse

Syracuse entered Thursday afternoon firmly in the NCAA tournament bubble conversation but the Orange weren't given any favors as they faced Virginia in the ACC tournament quarterfinals. 

The pair of ACC powers sat tied at 69-69 with just under 10 seconds remaining as the Cavaliers inbounded the ball ahead of halfcourt. Point guard Kihei Clark dribbled into the lane, collapsing the defense before he kicked the ball out to Reece Beekman on the perimeter. Beekman rose up and fired from the right wing, drilling the triple as Virginia advanced to the tournament semifinals. 

Thursday's loss could be more consequential than simply eliminating Syracuse from the ACC tournament. The Orange entered Thursday with their tournament hopes in doubt and now dropped to 16–9 in 2020–21 with the loss to Virginia. 

Syracuse could miss the tournament for the third time in the last six seasons, which would mark the program's worst stretch in Jim Boeheim's 45-year run as head coach.

Syracuse is not the lone ACC school to have its season potentially end in disappointing fashion on Thursday. Duke withdrew from the ACC tournament on Thursday morning due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program, one day after the Blue Devils defeated Louisville 

YOU MAY LIKE

jim-boeheim-syracuse
College Basketball

Virginia Hits Buzzer Beater, Hurts Syracuse Tourney Case

Virginia guard Reece Beekman sent the Cavaliers to the ACC tournament semifinals in style with a buzzer-beater three.

Jason-Kreis-U23-USMNT
Play
Soccer

Kreis Reveals USA's 20-Man Olympic Qualifying Squad

The U.S. men are seeking a first Olympic berth since 2008—and a year after qualifying was scheduled, the U-23 makeup is a bit different.

Reevesd
Play
High School

Mississippi Governor Signs Bill to Ban Trans Athletes from Girls Sports

Mississippi becomes the first state this year to incorporate a ban after federal court banned Idaho's law last year.

byron-buxton-minnesota-twins
MLB

Buxton Cracks Tooth on Steak, Will Undergo Root Canal

Buxton is the latest MLB player to suffer an unusual injury during spring training.

Dikembe Mutombo cheers on the sideline during a Georgetown basketball game
Play
NBA

Q&A: Mutombo on Finger Wag, ‘Coming 2 America’ Cameo and More

Dikembe Mutombo never thought his finger wag would be the sort of thing that followed him for the rest of his life.

Paige Bueckers and UConn are one of the favorites to cut down the nets in San Antonio
Play
College Basketball

2021 Printable Women's NCAA Tournament Bracket

Download a printable NCAA women's basketball tournament bracket here.

Lucas Oil Stadium will host this year's Final Four
College Basketball

Printable 2021 NCAA Tournament Bracket

Download a printable blank bracket ahead of the return of March Madness.

fan
Play
Extra Mustard

How Do Sports Fans Feel One Year Into the Pandemic?

How COVID-19 has impacted people's love of sports.