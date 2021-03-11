Virginia Hits Buzzer Beater, Hurts Syracuse Tourney Case

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse entered Thursday afternoon firmly in the NCAA tournament bubble conversation but the Orange weren't given any favors as they faced Virginia in the ACC tournament quarterfinals.

The pair of ACC powers sat tied at 69-69 with just under 10 seconds remaining as the Cavaliers inbounded the ball ahead of halfcourt. Point guard Kihei Clark dribbled into the lane, collapsing the defense before he kicked the ball out to Reece Beekman on the perimeter. Beekman rose up and fired from the right wing, drilling the triple as Virginia advanced to the tournament semifinals.

Thursday's loss could be more consequential than simply eliminating Syracuse from the ACC tournament. The Orange entered Thursday with their tournament hopes in doubt and now dropped to 16–9 in 2020–21 with the loss to Virginia.

Syracuse could miss the tournament for the third time in the last six seasons, which would mark the program's worst stretch in Jim Boeheim's 45-year run as head coach.

Syracuse is not the lone ACC school to have its season potentially end in disappointing fashion on Thursday. Duke withdrew from the ACC tournament on Thursday morning due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program, one day after the Blue Devils defeated Louisville