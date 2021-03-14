Georgetown's Big East Run Lands Hoyas in March Madness

SI.com
Will Syracuse and Seton Hall make March Madness?

Patrick Ewing-Led Georgetown Completes Big East Run to Steal NCAA Tournament Bid

Georgetown is heading back to the NCAA tournament after an unlikely 73–48 win over Creighton to win the Big East championship at Madison Square Garden. 

This will be Georgetown's first March Madness appearance since 2015 and the first time coach Patrick Ewing is returning to the tournament since the 1985 Final Four, where he played center for the Hoyas. 

Georgetown completely dominated Creighton from start to finish on Saturday in what was a dominant performance. The Hoyas led by as much as 31 at one point and even went on a 46-8 run.

Forward Chudier Bile had 19 points and eight rebounds in the win while Jahvon Blair had 18 points and nailed four of Georgetown's 10 three-pointers. Freshman Dante Harris was named most outstanding player of the tournament and had 10 points, eight boards and five assists in the win. 

Creighton just couldn't buy a basket, though. Their leading scorer was junior Marcus Zegarowski with 17 points and the next leading scorer was senior Alex O'Connell with 11 points on 3-for-12 shooting. The Bluejays shot 28.8% from the field while the Hoyas's shot 46.6%. Georgetown also outrebounded Creighton 49 to 33. 

Ewing became the first person in history to win the Big East championship as both a player and a coach on Saturday and added to his already long list of accomplishments while in Madison Square Garden.

The 11-time All-Star is a Knicks legend and enjoyed 15 years of cheers while under the bright lights of New York City. Despite an interview earlier in the week where Ewing made it known he was upset that he had to show identification in his former stomping grounds, Saturday marked a huge milestone for the 1985 No. 1 pick. 

Ewing joined the Hoyas in 2017 and has never coached a game in the NCAA tournament but will finally get his shot after his team's unlikely postseason run. Unranked Georgetown (12-12) took down Marquette, No. 16 Villanova, and Seton Hall before facing No. 17 Creighton. 

The Hoyas will have nothing to fear on Selection Sunday with the Big East championship under their belt. All that's ahead for them is the Big Dance.

