SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search

UConn Star James Bouknight Gets Carried Into Locker Room With Cramps vs. DePaul

Author:
Publish date:

There was little drama in UConn's 94-60 win over DePaul, during which the Huskies were up by 23 at halftime and led by as many as 39. One moment of consternation came in the second half, though, when star point guard James Bouknight needed to be carried into the locker room after he was unable to walk under his own power.

UConn coach Dan Hurley told reporters after the game that Bouknight was dealing with cramps and was getting an IV, adding that he thought Bouknight was being "overly dramatic," per Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic.

Bouknight, a first-team All-Big East selection, had 10 points with five rebounds and five assists in 20 minutes. On the season, he's appeared in just 13 games though has been stellar all year, averaging 19.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

The Huskies will face Creighton, the No. 3 seed, in the semifinals on Friday. The other semifinals matchup will feature No. 8 Georgetown and No. 5 Seton Hall.

YOU MAY LIKE

james bouknight
College Basketball

James Bouknight Carried Into Locker Room With Cramps vs. DePaul

UConn's All-Big East star needed to be carried into the locker room after suffering cramps during the Big East Tournament quarterfinals.

Atlanta Hawks guard Tony Snell (19) is congratulated by guard Kevin Huerter (3) and guard Trae Young (11) teammates as he makes the game winning three point basket to beat the Toronto Raptors on March 11, 2021.
NBA

Hawks Win Third Straight Since Pierce Firing on Buzzer Beater

Tony Snell's buzzer-beating three-pointer gave the Hawks their third consecutive win after the team fired head coach Lloyd Pierce.

trevor bauer
Play
MLB

Trevor Bauer Plunks Batter With One Eye Closed

In his third spring training outing, Bauer opted to close one eye while pitching. This time, things didn't go so smoothly.

le'veon-bell-jets
Play
Fantasy

12 Worst Free Agent Signings Based on Fantasy Value Since 1990

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano recaps the worst free agent signings that led to awful fantasy results in the following years

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo watches the Buckeyes practice before the game against Ohio State on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Play
Extra Mustard

MSU Takes on Nauseating Name in Deal With Rocket Mortgage

Michigan State men's basketball will now be known in within the Breslin Center as "MSU Spartans Presented by Rocket Mortgage."

NBA basketballs
Play
NBA

Report: NBA Approves Changes to Two-Way Player Contracts

Players on two-way contracts will now be eligible to be added onto postseason rosters and have an easier path toward increased salaries.

Feb 12, 2021; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence works out during Pro Day in Clemson, South Carolina.
Play
NFL

Trevor Lawrence, Topps Announce Exclusive 50-Card Set

Trevor Lawrence's brother and sister-in-law will create 20 cards in the 50-piece exclusive set from Topps.

Seton Hall basketball
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Bubble Teams Making Final Push

Syracuse is making its case for the tournament, but will it come at someone else's expense?