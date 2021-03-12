James Bouknight Carried Into Locker Room With Cramps vs. DePaul

There was little drama in UConn's 94-60 win over DePaul, during which the Huskies were up by 23 at halftime and led by as many as 39. One moment of consternation came in the second half, though, when star point guard James Bouknight needed to be carried into the locker room after he was unable to walk under his own power.

UConn coach Dan Hurley told reporters after the game that Bouknight was dealing with cramps and was getting an IV, adding that he thought Bouknight was being "overly dramatic," per Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic.

Bouknight, a first-team All-Big East selection, had 10 points with five rebounds and five assists in 20 minutes. On the season, he's appeared in just 13 games though has been stellar all year, averaging 19.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

The Huskies will face Creighton, the No. 3 seed, in the semifinals on Friday. The other semifinals matchup will feature No. 8 Georgetown and No. 5 Seton Hall.