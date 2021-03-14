SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
March Madness: With the NCAA Tournament Feel the Same Without Duke?
March Madness: With the NCAA Tournament Feel the Same Without Duke?

Who Are The Top Seeds in March Madness?

Author:
Publish date:

With Selection Sunday and the regular season in the rearview mirror, the top seeds are locked in for the 2021 men's NCAA tournament. Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan were given the No. 1 seeds for March Madness, with the Bulldogs taking home the honor of No. 1 overall seed.

Here's a look at the top four teams that are expected to be favorites throughout the bracket

Gonzaga 

Undefeated Gonzaga was an easy pick for one of the four coveted spots. The Zags are the lone team who have yet to lose a game and finished their season 26–0, including their WCC championship run that ended with a 88–78 win over BYU

Gonzaga is led by Corey Kispert and his 19.2 points per game. The WCC player of the year is shooting 44.4% from deep and 89.8% from the charity stripe. He's one of four Gonzaga players averaging double digits in the scoring column. Kispert, Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs were all in the top 10 of SI's top 50 players of the season.

Baylor

Baylor was upset in its conference championship tournament, but despite losing to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship semifinals, the team still locked in a No. 1 seed thanks to its impressive regular season resume.

The Bears finished 22–2 with just one loss in their conference. Baylor has three players averaging more than 14 points a game and all three haven't missed a single game this season. Junior Jared Butler leads the team with 17.1 points a game while shooting 42.9% from behind the arc. 

Illinois

The Big Ten saw unbelievable talent this season but Illinois came out on top after beating Ohio State 91–88 in the conference championship that went to overtime right before Sunday's selection show began.

The Fighting Illini are 23–6 and heading into March Madness on a seven-game winning streak while being lead by junior Ayo Dosunmu. The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 21.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 2021.

Michigan

Juwan Howard's squad is the second Big Ten team to snag a No. 1 seed as it enters the tournament at 20–4. The Wolverines kicked of the season with 18 wins in their first 19 games, though they enter the NCAA tournament with three losses in the month of March. Michigan exited the Big Ten tournament after a 68–67 loss to Ohio State.

The Wolverines are led by potential All-America center Hunter Dickinson, though their frontcourt suffered a major loss in the Big Ten tourney. Forward Isaiah Livers was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right foot after a quarterfinal matchup against Maryland, sidelining him indefinitely.

SI’s tournament newsletter analyzes everything you need to know about the Big Dance: what just happened and what’s happening next. Sign up for Morning Madness here.

YOU MAY LIKE

Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs and Mark Few
Play
College Basketball

West Region Breakdown: Will Zags' Perfect Run Continue?

The Zags have yet to lose, but they must navigate a region that includes three familiar top seeds.

Lucas Oil Stadium will host this year's Final Four
College Basketball

Printable 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket

Download a printable blank bracket ahead of the return of March Madness.

drew-brees-celebrate-super-bowl-xliv
Play
NFL

Drew Brees's Career Will Only Look Greater With Time

Competing in an era of all-time great quarterback play, he separated himself not just with his historic stats.

USATSI_15699656
Play
Gambling

2021 NCAA Tournament Opening Odds - How are Oddsmakers Projecting the Field?

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo dissects the opening betting odds ahead of the start of the 2021 NCAA tournament

Mar 21, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; General view of March Madness signs during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.
Play
College Basketball

Replacement Teams in the NCAA Tournament

Louisville and Colorado State headline the quartet of replacement teams for the 2021 NCAA tournament.

Saints' Taysom Hill celebrates after a big play on the field
NFL

Saints Give Hill $140M Extension in Salary Cap Maneuver

Each of the four years on Hill's contract are voidable, with the extension saving New Orleans $7.5 million in 2021.

Chivas vs. America in Liga MX
Soccer

How to Watch Chivas vs. America

The two storied Mexican rivals meet on March 14 at Estadio Akron.

drew-brees-new-orleans-saints
Play
NFL

Brees Retires After 20 Seasons With Chargers, Saints

Brees retires as the NFL's all-time leader in completions and passing yards.