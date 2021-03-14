2021 NCAA Tournament Opening Odds - How are Oddsmakers Projecting the Field?

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo dissects the opening betting odds ahead of the start of the 2021 NCAA tournament

For sports bettors, Selection Sunday is the equivalent to experiencing Christmas Day in March. Living in New York for over 30 years, going to school in Philadelphia and now living and working in Las Vegas for over a decade, I’ve learned that March Madness is as much a staple as Broadway shows, Pat's or Geno's cheesesteaks or the Bellagio fountains.

Neighborhood bar will offer box pools, while every office will host their company’s bracket challenge. Wild team names like: Bookie Killer, Patty Odds, Juice, Undertaker, Big Slick and Mush will emerge among bracket challenge entries; looking for betting glory and bragging rights.

Before filling out your office pools, it is imperative to see what the oddsmakers are saying in Vegas in regards to the betting lines on each individual game. Many times, the higher seeded team is actually considered a favorite according to the oddsmakers, despite being considered an "upset" on the bracket.

Can Gonzaga continue their undefeated season and emerge victorious with the school’s first NCAA national championship? Who will be this season’s Cinderella team? Which No. 5 seed is most vulnerable according to the oddsmakers?

We will have full betting breakdowns of all the sharp action from Vegas and beyond for the opening weekend later this week, but with the opening lines just released, here are the odds and matchups to know!

Note: This year there will be no travel as all games will be played at multiple sites within the state of Indiana and in addition the tournament will tip-off on Friday (March 19) as opposed to the traditional commencement on Thursday afternoon.

NCAA Tournament Round of 64 - Friday, March 19

NOTE - Odds are subject to change

Odds Courtesy of CIRCA Sports (Las Vegas, Nevada)

SOUTH REGION

No. 1 Baylor (-24.5) vs. No. 16 Hartford (142.5)

No. 8 North Carolina (-1) vs. No. 9 Wisconsin (139.5)

No. 5 Villanova (-6.5) vs. No. 12 Winthrop (137.5)

No. 4 Purdue (-8) vs. No. 13 North Texas (126.5)

No. 6 Texas Tech (-4.5) vs. No. 11 Utah State (132.5)

No. 3 Arkansas (-8.5) vs. No. 14 Colgate (157.5)

No. 7 Florida ('PK) vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech (137.5)

No. 2 Ohio State (-17) vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts (154.5)

MIDWEST REGION

No. 1 Illinois (-21) vs. No. 16 Drexel (144.5)

No. 8 Loyola Chicago (-2) vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech (128.5)

No. 5. Tennessee (-9) vs. No. 12 Oregon State (136)

No. 4 Oklahoma State (-8) vs. No. 13 Liberty (146.5)

No. 6 San Diego State (-2) vs. No. 11 Syracuse (137.5)

No. 3 West Virginia (-10.5) vs. No. 14 Morehead State (140.5)

No. 7 Clemson (+2) vs. No. 10 Rutgers (133.5)

No. 2 Houston (-18) vs. No. 15 Cleveland State (135.5)

NCAA Tournament Round of 64 - Saturday, March 20

WEST REGION

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Norfolk State / Appalachian State

No. 8 Oklahoma (-2) vs. No. 9 Missouri (141.5)

No. 5 Creighton (-8) vs. No 12. UC Santa Barbara (140.5)

No 4. Virginia (-10) vs. No. 13 Ohio (132.5)

No. 6 USC vs. No. 11 Wichita State / Drake

No. 3 Kansas (-11) vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington (140.5)

No. 7 Oregon (-5) vs. No. 10 VCU (138.5)

No 2. Iowa (-15) vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon (145.5)

EAST REGION

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's / Texas Southern

No. 8 LSU ('PK) vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure (144.5)

No. 5 Colorado (-4) vs. No. 12 Georgetown (138.5)

No. 4 Florida State (-10) vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro (144.5)

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Michigan State / UCLA

No. 3 Texas (-9) vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian (140.5)

No. 7 UConn (-4) vs. No. 10 Maryland (134.5)

No. 2 Alabama (-17) vs. No. 15 Iona (138.5)

