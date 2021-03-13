Michigan's Isaiah Livers Out Indefinitely With Foot Injury

Wolverines forward Isaiah Livers will be out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a stress injury to his right foot, the school announced.

Livers injured his foot in the Big Ten quarterfinal game against Maryland. According to the program, Livers will wear a protective boot and began rehab immediately.

Livers played 15 minutes on Friday—a season low—in Michigan's 79–66 win against Maryland. He played 10 minutes in the first half and played 5:58 in the second half before going out and never returning.

James Hawkins of the Detroit News reported that when Wolverines coach Juwan Howard was asked about Livers's injury, he did not indicate the Livers would be out moving forward.

"Isaiah, with the 15 minutes that he was out there, he was giving his best to the game and trying to affect the game in any kind of way possible,” Howard said. “Now we're going to do our best to look at film and see what is best to move forward to help Isaiah be ready for the next game."

Entering Saturday, Livers started every game this season and led the team in three-point shooting (44.6%), was second in scoring (13.7 points) and third in rebounding (6.1).

Michigan is a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The NCAA first round begins Friday, March 19.

