How to Watch 2021 NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday

Will Syracuse and Seton Hall make March Madness?
Will Syracuse and Seton Hall make March Madness?

NCAA Tournament Selection Show Live Stream: Start Time, Channel, Schedule

After canceling the 2020 NCAA tournament due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, March Madness is back and it's time to get ready for the Big Dance. 

But first, Selection Sunday. 

The event will take place on Sunday, March 14 for the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament, and teams will be chosen, seeded and placed by the 10-member Division I Men’s Basketball Committee.  

This year's tournament will be played entirely in Indiana with a majority of the 67 games taking place in Indianapolis. The First Four is Thursday, March 18, while the first round is Friday and Saturday, March 19 and 20. 

In the event that a team encounters COVID-19 issues, the NCAA has created a plan of rules and protocols that programs need to meet before arriving and how it will impact the bracket.  

Greg Gumbel will be hosting the one-hour selection show on March 14, and will be joined in the New York studio by analysts Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis. Additionally, there will be remote shots of schools as they learn their postseason fate. 

How to Watch

