2021 NIT Bracket: Complete Schedule, Teams and Matchups

Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports

After a year without a postseason, the National Invitation Tournament is back in action in 2021.

This year's tournament will feature just 16 teams instead of the usual 32. The field was announced on Sunday night after the NCAA tournament bracket reveal, with Saint Louis, Colorado State, Ole Miss and Memphis snagging the No. 1 seeds.

Sign Up to Play SI's Bracket Challenge and Compete For a Chance to Win Prizes. Create Your Group Now | Official Rules

The first round of the tournament will be played from March 17-20. The quarterfinals will take place on March 25, with the semifinals on March 27. The third-place and championship games will be held on March 28. All games will take place in the Dallas-Forth Worth area, with the Comerica Center and the UNT Coliseum serving as venues.

Check out the full NIT bracket below:

SI’s tournament newsletter analyzes everything you need to know about the Big Dance: what just happened and what’s happening next. Sign up for Morning Madness here.