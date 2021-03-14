2021 March Madness Bracket Unveiled: All 68 Teams in Men's NCAA Tournament
The 68 teams who will compete in the 2021 men's NCAA tournament were revealed on Selection Sunday.
Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan are this year's March Madness No. 1 seeds, with the unbeaten Bulldogs taking the top overall spot.
The 31 Division I conference tournament championship winners earn automatic bids to the tournament as long as they are eligible for postseason play (the Ivy League, meanwhile, opted not to hold winter sports this year). The remaining 37 teams receive at-large bids, chosen by the selection committee and bracketed into four regions: the East, West, South, and Midwest.
This year's men's NCAA tournament will take place entirely in the state of Indiana due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will follow a set of virus protocols in the event of team outbreaks.
Here are all the men's teams that are dancing in 2021:
- Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Norfolk State Spartans
- Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Missouri Tigers
- Creighton Bluejays
- UC Santa Barbara
- Virginia Cavaliers
- Ohio Bobcats
- USC Trojans
- Wichita State Shockers
- Drake Bulldogs
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Eastern Washington Eagles
- Oregon Ducks
- VCU Rams
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Grand Canyon Antelopes
- Baylor Bears
- Hartford Hawks
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Villanova Wildcats
- Winthrop Eagles
- Purdue Boilermakers
- North Texas Mean Green
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Utah State Aggies
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Colgate Raiders
- Florida Gators
- Virginia Tech Hokies
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oral Roberts Golden Eagles
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Drexel Dragons
- Loyola Chicago Ramblers
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Oregon State Beavers
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Liberty Flames
- San Diego State Aztecs
- Syracuse Orange
- West Virginia Mountaineers
- Morehead State Eagles
- Clemson Tigers
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Houston Cougars
- Cleveland State Vikings
- Michigan Wolverines
Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers
Texas Southern Tigers
LSU Tigers
St. Bonaventure Bonnies
Colorado Buffaloes
Georgetown Hoyas
Florida State Seminoles
UNC Greensboro Spartans
BYU Cougars
UCLA Bruins
Michigan State Spartans
Texas Longhorns
Abilene Christian Wildcats
UConn Huskies
Maryland Terrapins
Alabama Crimson Tide
Iona Gaels
