The 68 teams who will compete in the 2021 men's NCAA tournament were revealed on Selection Sunday.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan are this year's March Madness No. 1 seeds, with the unbeaten Bulldogs taking the top overall spot.

The 31 Division I conference tournament championship winners earn automatic bids to the tournament as long as they are eligible for postseason play (the Ivy League, meanwhile, opted not to hold winter sports this year). The remaining 37 teams receive at-large bids, chosen by the selection committee and bracketed into four regions: the East, West, South, and Midwest.

This year's men's NCAA tournament will take place entirely in the state of Indiana due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will follow a set of virus protocols in the event of team outbreaks.

Here are all the men's teams that are dancing in 2021:

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Norfolk State Spartans

Appalachian State Mountaineers

Oklahoma Sooners

Missouri Tigers

Creighton Bluejays

UC Santa Barbara

Virginia Cavaliers

Ohio Bobcats

USC Trojans

Wichita State Shockers

Drake Bulldogs

Kansas Jayhawks

Eastern Washington Eagles

Oregon Ducks

VCU Rams

Iowa Hawkeyes

Grand Canyon Antelopes

Baylor Bears

Hartford Hawks

North Carolina Tar Heels

Wisconsin Badgers

Villanova Wildcats

Winthrop Eagles

Purdue Boilermakers

North Texas Mean Green

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Utah State Aggies

Arkansas Razorbacks

Colgate Raiders

Florida Gators

Virginia Tech Hokies

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Illinois Fighting Illini

Drexel Dragons

Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Tennessee Volunteers

Oregon State Beavers

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Liberty Flames

San Diego State Aztecs

Syracuse Orange

West Virginia Mountaineers

Morehead State Eagles

Clemson Tigers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Houston Cougars

Cleveland State Vikings

Michigan Wolverines

Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers

Texas Southern Tigers

LSU Tigers

St. Bonaventure Bonnies

Colorado Buffaloes

Georgetown Hoyas

Florida State Seminoles

UNC Greensboro Spartans

BYU Cougars

UCLA Bruins

Michigan State Spartans

Texas Longhorns

Abilene Christian Wildcats

UConn Huskies

Maryland Terrapins

Alabama Crimson Tide

Iona Gaels

