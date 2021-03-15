Three Kansas Players Won't Travel Due to COVID-19

Three Kansas Players Will Not Travel For NCAA Tournament Due to COVID-19

Kansas coach Bill Self says three Jayhawks players will not travel with the team to Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament because of COVID-19.

Kansas is a three seed in the West Region with a first-round game against Eastern Washington. The Jayhawks had to withdraw from the Big 12 tournament on Friday because of a positive COVID-19 test. They were already missing David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna, who both tested positive before the conference tournament. Self said McCormack and Enaruna could join the team later in the week in Indianapolis.

First-round games will be played Friday and Saturday.

