2021 Women's NCAA Tournament Bracket Unveiled

Stanford, UConn, NC State, South Carolina Earn No. 1 Seeds in 2021 Women's NCAA Tournament
The 64 teams who are set to compete in the 2021 women's NCAA tournament were announced on Monday. A total of 31 teams qualified for automatic bids, while the other 33 teams were at-large selections.
Stanford, NC State, UConn, and South Carolina were tabbed as this year's No. 1 seeds, with Stanford earning the coveted No. 1 overall seed in this year's bracket.
The 64 qualifying teams are typically divided into four regions: East, South, Midwest and West. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament is being held in San Antonio, with the regions named after a quartet San Antonio locations: Alamo, Hemisfair, Mercado and River Walk.
Remaining consistent with prior years, 16 teams were placed in each region and seeded No. 1 through No. 16. The first round will begin on Sunday, March 21.
Check out the entire 2021 bracket below:
Mercado Region
No. 1. NC State vs. No. 16 N.C. A&T
No. 8 South Florida vs. No. 9 Washington State
No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 Belmont
No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 VCU
No. 6 Rutgers vs. No. 11 BYU
No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 14 Stony Brook
No. 7 Iowa vs. No. 10 Michigan State
No. 2 Texas A&M vs. No. 15 Troy
Hemisfair Region
No. 1. South Carolina vs. No. 16 Mercer
No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Florida State
No. 5 Georgia Tech vs. No. 12 Stephen F Austin
No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Lehigh
No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Bradley
No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Wyoming
No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 10 North Carolina
No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 15 Mount St. Mary's
Alamo Region
No. 1. Stanford vs. No. 16 Utah Valley
No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Wake Forest
No. 5 Missouri State vs. No. 12 UC Davis
No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Wright State
No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 South Dakota
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Drexel
No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 UCF
No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Marist
River Walk Region
No. 1. UConn vs. No. 16 High Point
No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 South Dakota State
No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Central Michigan
No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Idaho State
No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 Florida Gulf Coast
No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Middle Tennessee
No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. No. 10 Marquette
No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Jackson State
