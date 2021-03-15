2021 Women's NCAA Tournament Bracket Unveiled

The 64 teams who are set to compete in the 2021 women's NCAA tournament were announced on Monday. A total of 31 teams qualified for automatic bids, while the other 33 teams were at-large selections.

Stanford, NC State, UConn, and South Carolina were tabbed as this year's No. 1 seeds, with Stanford earning the coveted No. 1 overall seed in this year's bracket.

The 64 qualifying teams are typically divided into four regions: East, South, Midwest and West. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament is being held in San Antonio, with the regions named after a quartet San Antonio locations: Alamo, Hemisfair, Mercado and River Walk.

Remaining consistent with prior years, 16 teams were placed in each region and seeded No. 1 through No. 16. The first round will begin on Sunday, March 21.

Check out the entire 2021 bracket below:

Mercado Region

No. 1. NC State vs. No. 16 N.C. A&T

No. 8 South Florida vs. No. 9 Washington State

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 Belmont

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 VCU

No. 6 Rutgers vs. No. 11 BYU

No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 14 Stony Brook

No. 7 Iowa vs. No. 10 Michigan State

No. 2 Texas A&M vs. No. 15 Troy

Hemisfair Region

No. 1. South Carolina vs. No. 16 Mercer

No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Florida State

No. 5 Georgia Tech vs. No. 12 Stephen F Austin

No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Lehigh

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Bradley

No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Wyoming

No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 10 North Carolina

No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 15 Mount St. Mary's

Alamo Region

No. 1. Stanford vs. No. 16 Utah Valley

No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Wake Forest

No. 5 Missouri State vs. No. 12 UC Davis

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Wright State

No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 South Dakota

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Drexel

No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 UCF

No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Marist

River Walk Region

No. 1. UConn vs. No. 16 High Point

No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 South Dakota State

No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Central Michigan

No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Idaho State

No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 Florida Gulf Coast

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Middle Tennessee

No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. No. 10 Marquette

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Jackson State

