2021 Printable Women's NCAA Tournament Bracket

March Madness: With the NCAA Tournament Feel the Same Without Duke?
2021 Women's NCAA Tournament Printable Bracket

The women’s NCAA tournament is back after last year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The tournament will be held entirely in San Antonio, TX and the surrounding areas in a controlled environment. The action tips off on Sunday, March 21 with the first round and concludes with the National Championship on Sunday, April 4.

First round games will be hosted across the state of Texas at five different venues. Those include the Alamodome, Frank Erwin Center at the University of Texas and the UTSA Convocation Center. All games from the Sweet 16 on will be played at the Alamodome, with two courts in use for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. Fan attendance will be limited to player guests for the first and second rounds before allowing up to 17% capacity for later rounds of the event.

Conference tournament play was dominated by the nation’s top teams. No. 1 UConn stormed through the Big East tournament behind a strong showing from star freshman Paige Bueckers. Meanwhile, No. 2 Stanford rolled in the Pac-12 tournament, winning all three games by at least 20 points. No. 3 NC State’s victory in the ACC tournament and No. 5 South Carolina’s SEC tournament title strengthened both teams’ cases for No. 1 seeds when the bracket is officially unveiled Monday, March 15 on ESPN.

Download your printable bracket here

NCAA Bracket_Women

This post will be updated when the bracket is finalized. 

