Oklahoma's Second-Leading Scorer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sooners' De'Vion Harmon Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Not Play in NCAA Tourney First Round

Oklahoma Sooners guard De'Vion Harmon tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play in the first two rounds of the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament, coach Lon Kruger announced Wednesday.

Kruger said it's unknown how Harmon contracted COVID-19 and if his case is related to playing against Kansas in the Big 12 tournament, which the Jayhawks had to withdraw from after a player contracted the disease.

Harmon is the Sooners' second-leading scorer, averaging 12.9 points on 47.7% shooting from the field, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Harmon, Austin Reaves—Oklahoma's leading scorer—and Brady Manek are the three Sooners who averaged double figures in points per game this season.

In the Big 12 Tournament, Harmon finished with 18 points in a Sooners victory against Iowa State before putting up six points in Oklahoma's loss to Kansas.

In the Big 12, according to KenPom Stats, Harmon ranks 21st in the conference in shot percentage, 11th in field goal efficiency and 17th in true shooting percentage.

Oklahoma is the No. 8 seed in the west region of the men's tournament and will play the No. 9 seed Missouri at 6:25 p.m. on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The winner of the Oklahoma-Missouri matchup will play the winner of the Gonzaga-Norfolk State/Appalachian State game.