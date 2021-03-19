Committee Requests Women's Weight Room Probe

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
NCAA Provides Women's Teams With Less Equipment Than Men
NCAA Provides Women's Teams With Less Equipment Than Men

NCAA Committee Asks for Investigation Into Unequal Accommodations at Women's Tournament

Author:
Publish date:

The NCAA's Committee on Women's Athletics sent president Mark Emmert a letter asking the league to investigate the unequal training accommodations at the women's March Madness tournament in San Antonio.

The letter, sent by committee chair Suzette McQueen, addressed how the women's programs had less access to weight rooms and equipment than the men's teams received at their respective NCAA tournaments.

"I write to express the committee's shock and disappointment over the disparate treatment in the NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament and the inequitable availability of strength training facilities. This appears to extend to limited food options and other tournament amenities," the letter said.

"It undermines the NCAA's authority as a proponent and guarantor of Title IX protections, and it sets women's college athletics back across the country."

In response to public complaints from several team's performance coaches and WNBA players about the unequal accommodations, an NCAA representative told The Washington Post's Molly Hensley-Clancy on Thursday that it didn't think there would be enough space for full weight rooms because the convention center hosting the women's tournament is smaller.

"We acknowledge that some of the amenities teams would typically have access to have not been as available inside the controlled environment," NCAA vice president Lynn Holzman told the Post in a statement. "In part, this is due to the limited space and the original plan was to expand the workout area once additional space was available later in the tournament.

"However, we want to be responsive to the needs of our participating teams, and we are actively working to enhance existing resources at practice courts, including additional weight training equipment."

That explanation wasn't a satisfactory excuse for some coaches and players. Will Abrams, the director of player development for the Rutgers women's team, tweeted a video of a large, open gymnasium with the caption, "Not enough space."

While the men's tournament has a full weight room, the women's programs have access to six sets of dumbbells, yoga mats and a single stationary bike until the Sweet 16, according to The Athletic's Chantel Jennings.

Teams that advance to the Sweet 16 will have access to more workout equipment than they do now, though as Jennings pointed out, it'll still be less than what the men's teams have in their weight room.

Several WNBA players reacted to the unequal accommodations. Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu tweeted, "Women's @NCAA bubble weight room vs Men’s weight room... thought this was a joke. WTF is this?!? To all the women playing in the @marchmadness tournament, keep grinding!"

YOU MAY LIKE

NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis
Play
College Basketball

Committee Requests Women's Weight Room Probe

It was revealed on Thursday that the women's programs had less training equipment than the men's teams received at their NCAA tournaments.

March Madness logo on a basketball
Play
College Basketball

2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Day 1 Schedule, Recaps

Follow along as SI keeps you updated on all of the action on the first full day of March Madness.

Eden-Hazard-Belgium-Euros
Play
Soccer

Hazard Won't Have Surgery, Could Still Play at Euros

Eden Hazard is sidelined again for Real Madrid but may still represent his country at this summer's competition.

Tyree-Appleby-Florida-Gators
College Basketball

Florida guard Appleby Elbowed in Face, Exits vs. Va. Tech

Appleby exited the contest in the second half with a forehead laceration.

Glen-Kamara-Racial-Abuse-Rangers
Play
Soccer

Rangers' Kamara Racially Abused By Slavia Prague Player

The Rangers midfielder said Ondřej Kúdela uttered a racist remark to him in the closing moments of Slavia’s 2-0 victory in the Europa League.

Women's Final Four logo 2021
Play
College Basketball

Tourney Disparities Take Spotlight From Where It Belongs

The women's players—and their tournament itself—deserve far better than how the NCAA is treating them.

Cubs
Play
MLB

Beth Mowins to Be First Woman to Call Cubs Game

Mowins will also call play-by-play in a few regular season games to fill in for Jon Sciambi.

Steve Wojciechowski at Marquette
Play
College Basketball

Marquette Fires Steve Wojciechowski After Seven Seasons

Wojciechowski had been with the Golden Eagles since 2014–15, leading the program to a 128–95 record in seven seasons.