Marquette Fires Steve Wojciechowski After Seven Seasons

Marquette has parted ways with head men's basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski, the school announced Friday.

Wojciechowski had been with the Golden Eagles since 2014-15 and led the program to a 128-95 record in seven seasons with the school. Throughout his tenure, the school made the NCAA tournament twice, once in 2016-17 and once in 2018-19, and climbed to as high as No. 10 in the AP poll.

"After a thorough evaluation of our program over the last week, which included multiple conversations with Steve, I concluded that now is the right time for a new leader of our storied program," Marquette director of athletics Bill Scholl said in a statement. "I'm confident that our history of success and our commitment to developing young men who are leaders on and off the court will attract the highest caliber of coaching talent. I want to thank Steve for his dedication to our student-athletes, and for how he represented our men's basketball program and the university. We wish Steve, Lindsay, Jack and Charlie nothing but the best in the future."

The Golden Eagles recently concluded a 13-14 season, which ended with a loss to Georgetown in the Big East tournament.

Prior to coaching at Marquette, Wojciechowski had served as an assistant coach at Duke, where he also played.

The school said it will begin a national search immediately for its next head coach.