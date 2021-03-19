SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Jay Williams Has Fond Memories of March Madness, Even Though He Will Never Forget the Big Losses
Jay Williams Has Fond Memories of March Madness, Even Though He Will Never Forget the Big Losses

Tom Izzo Gets Into Heated Argument With Gabe Brown Before Halftime in Game vs. UCLA

Author:
Publish date:

Even with his team leading UCLA 44–33 at halftime Thursday, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was fuming as the Spartans walked to the locker room.

Izzo and forward Gabe Brown got into a heated argument after Brown missed his rotation on defense in the final seconds of the first half.

It is not uncommon for this to happen with Izzo and his players. A couple of years ago, Izzo had a similar confrontation with then-junior guard Aaron Henry.

Golden State Warriors' star Draymond Green, who played for Izzo at Michigan State, reacted to the altercation.

"Typical Michigan State exchange, move on relax," Green said.

Brandon Wood, another former Spartans' player, also defended Izzo.

"That was one of the parts Izzo's coaching style I respected the most," Wood said. "The situation going into the tunnel was nothing! He allows his players to challenge him and he's coming right back at you! I bet he was hype after all that."

Izzo and Brown were able to resolve the situation, according to the TBS broadcast. 

Michigan State still leads early in the second half. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Tom Izzo
Play
College Basketball

Izzo Has Heated Argument With Brown During Game vs. UCLA

Tom Izzo and forward Gabe Brown got into a heated argument after Brown missed his rotation on defense in the final seconds of the first half.

Norfolk State
Play
College Basketball

First Four Highlights: Drake, Norfolk St. Nab One-Point Wins

Norfolk State survives Appalachian State's second-half rally and will advance to play Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay stiff-arms a defender during a win over the Cardinals
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Plenty of Stars Still Unsigned

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

F King Alexander
College Football

OSU Faculty Calls for President to Resign Over Les Miles Ties

The university called for President Alexander's resignation a day after he was put on probation.

JuJu Smith-Schuster warms up before a game
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Jets Talking With JuJu, Patriots Retain C Andrews

Smith-Schuster has expressed interest in both returning to the Steelers and talking with other teams.

Sep 20, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Play
MLB

Mets’ Carrasco Strains Hamstring, Likely to Miss Opener

New Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco strained his right hamstring during conditioning after throwing one inning of batting practice Thursday.

ncaa-basketball-logo
Play
College Basketball

NCAA Provides Women's Teams With Less Equipment Than Men

Women's teams at the NCAA tournament only have access to six sets of dumbbells, yoga mats and a single stationary bike until the Sweet 16

The USA beats Costa Rica in Olympic qualifying
Play
Soccer

USA U-23s Open Olympic Qualifying With Important Win

Jesus Ferreira's goal and David Ochoa's goalkeeping got the U.S. the three points it needed to start qualifying on the right foot.