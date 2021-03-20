2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Day 2 Schedule, Recaps

Day 1 of the 2021 men's NCAA tournament is in the books, and it featured just the ninth No. 15 seed to beat a No. 2, the only Indiana-based team in the tournament losing, Rutgers and Oregon State winning their program's first NCAA tourney games since the 1980s and more. What will Day 2 bring, as the remaining 16 games of the first round are settled?

Sports Illustrated is keeping this space updated with all of the action, starting with Colorado-Georgetown and ending with Oregon-VCU. Check back here for capsules from all 16 games as the field is cut in half to set the Round of 32 (the day's full schedule is below).

The full schedule for Saturday's first-round men's NCAA tournament games (all times are Eastern):

• 12:15 p.m.: No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Georgetown (CBS)

• 12:45 p.m.: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro (truTV)

• 1:15 p.m.: No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington (TBS)

• 1:45 p.m.: No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure (TNT)

• 3:00 p.m.: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's (CBS)

• 3:30 p.m.: No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara (truTV)

• 4:00 p.m.: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Iona (TBS)

• 4:30 p.m.: No. 6 USC vs. No. 11 Drake (TNT)

• 6:25 p.m.: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon (TBS)

• 7:10 p.m.: No. 7 UConn vs. No. 10 Maryland (CBS)

• 7:15 p.m.: No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Ohio (truTV)

• 7:25 p.m.: No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Missouri (TNT)

• 9:20 p.m.: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Norfolk State (TBS)

• 9:40 p.m.: No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 UCLA (CBS)

• 9:50 p.m.: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian (truTV)

• 9:57 p.m.: No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 10 VCU (TNT)

SI’s tournament newsletter analyzes everything you need to know about the Big Dance: what just happened and what’s happening next. Sign up for Morning Madness here.