Oregon-VCU Declared No-Contest Due to COVID-19

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Oregon-VCU Game Declared No-Contest Due to COVID-19, Oregon Advances

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Hours before tip-off, the first-round game between Oregon and VCU has been ruled a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols, the NCAA announced Saturday. Oregon will advance to the second round.

“This decision was made in consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department. As a result, Oregon will advance to the next round of the tournament," the NCAA announced in a statement. "The NCAA and the committee regret that VCU’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details.”

VCU was making its ninth NCAA men's basketball tournament appearance in the past 10 tournaments. The Rams were 19-7 overall on the season and finished in second place in the Atlantic 10, losing to St. Bonaventure in the conference tournament final.

After the announcement, VCU coach Mike Rhoades said the team has had multiple positive tests within the past 48 hours, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello. The team reportedly had its first positive test on Wednesday, then two more on Friday night that prompted the NCAA and Marion County health officials to decide against holding Saturday night's game, per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

This is the first game of the NCAA tournament to be canceled because of COVID-19.

More NCAA tournament coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

March Madness logo
Play
College Basketball

2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Day 2 Schedule, Recaps

The men's first round continues Saturday; follow along as SI keeps you updated as the Round of 32 gets set.

LeBron James after injuring his right ankle in Saturday's game against the Hawks.
NBA

LeBron James Out Indefinitely With High Ankle Sprain

LeBron James suffered ankle sprain during the second quarter of the Lakers' game Saturday against the Hawks.

Daniel Jones; Kenny Golladay
Play
NFL

Daniel Jones Is Now on the Clock

The Kenny Golladay signing will finally reveal to the football world if Daniel Jones is an unquestioned starter in the NFL.

march madness logo
College Basketball

Oregon-VCU Declared No-Contest Due to COVID-19

Oregon advances to the second round after its first-round game against VCU was called off hours before tip-off.

kyle fuller
NFL

Report: Broncos Sign CB Kyle Fuller to 1-Year Deal

Fuller signing with Denver reunites him with Vic Fangio, who was the Bears' DC from 2015-18.

benzema-
Play
Soccer

Benzema Scores Twice, Zidane Baffled by France Omission

Karim Benzema led Real Madrid to another win, leading manager Zinedine Zidane to question Benzema's omission from the French national team.

March Madness logo at mid-court during the 2019 NCAA Tournament
Play
College Basketball

Who Was the Last Undefeated College Men's Basketball Team?

Gonzaga is attempting to do something we haven't seen in men's college hoops in over four decades.

49ers OT Trent Williams moves to deliver a block
Play
NFL

2021 NFL Free Agency Grades: Analyzing Every Major Move

Breaking down the major free-agent signings as they happen. Trent Williams, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor, Shaquill Griffin, Hunter Henry, Joe Thuney, Matt Judon and more.