NCAAB
March Madness Must-See Matchups
March Madness Scores: 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Day 1 Schedule, Recaps

Keep up with all of Friday's action as the men's NCAA tourney first round kicks off.
March Madness 2021 officially kicked off with Thursday's First Four games, won by Texas Southern, Drake, Norfolk State and UCLA. But the first full day of fun comes Friday, with 16 men's games making up a jam-packed day, which also marks the first day of the Big Dance since Virginia was crowned champion nearly two years ago.

Sports Illustrated will keep you updated throughout Friday with final scores and brief recaps of all 16 games, which take place entirely in the state of Indiana and begin at 12:15 p.m. ET. Who will advance to the second round and keep their hopes of a long stay in Indianapolis alive?

Here's the full schedule for Friday's first-round men's NCAA tournament games (all times are Eastern):

• 12:15 p.m.: No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech (CBS)
• 12:45 p.m.: No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Colgate (truTV)
• 1:15 p.m.: No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 16 Drexel (TBS)
• 1:45 p.m.: No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Utah State (TNT)
• 3:00 p.m.: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts (CBS)
• 3:30 p.m.: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Hartford (truTV)
• 4:00 p.m.: No. 8 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech (TBS)
• 4:30 p.m.: No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Oregon State (TNT)
• 6:25 p.m.: No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 13 Liberty (TBS)
• 7:10 p.m.: No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Wisconsin (CBS)
• 7:15 p.m.: No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 Cleveland State (truTV)
• 7:25 p.m.: No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 North Texas (TNT)
• 9:20 p.m.: No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 Rutgers (TBS)
• 9:40 p.m.: No. 6 San Diego State vs. No. 11 Syracuse (CBS)
• 9:50 p.m.: No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 14 Morehead State (truTV)
• 9:57 p.m.: No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 12 Winthrop (TNT)

SI’s tournament newsletter analyzes everything you need to know about the Big Dance: what just happened and what’s happening next. Sign up for Morning Madness here.

