Ewing, Georgetown Basketball Team Kneel for Anthem

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
NCAA Provides Women's Teams With Less Equipment Than Men
NCAA Provides Women's Teams With Less Equipment Than Men

Coach Patrick Ewing, Georgetown Basketball Team Kneel for National Anthem

Author:
Publish date:

The entire Georgetown men's basketball team, as well as coach Patrick Ewing, took a knee during the national anthem Saturday before the Hoyas took the court against Colorado in the first round of the men's NCAA tournament. 

When Georgetown faced Butler in Indianapolis during the regular season, Ewing and his team took a knee for the anthem in response to the capitol riot that took place on Jan. 6. 

Several players from teams have kneeled during the national anthem in the tournament. Players from Colgate took a knee before their game against Arkansas while players from Ohio State did the same before their game against Oral Roberts. 

The Associated Press also reported that players from Virginia Tech, Florida and most of Drexel players knelt before their games. 

Beyond kneeling during the national anthem, played from Michigan, Rutgers and Iowa protested and urged the NCAA to end amateurism in sports so student ateetles could  maker profit from their names, image and likeness. The players protested using a series of tweets with the #NotNCAAProperty to get the attention of the NCAA. 

Georgetown won four straight games as the No. 8 seed—that includes wins over Marquette, Villanova, Seton Hall and Creighton—to win the Big East tournament after the Hoyas were voted to finish last in the conference in the preseason. 

Georgetown entered the NCAA tournament as a No. 12 seed in the East region. The Hoyas trail the Buffaloes early in the first half. 

YOU MAY LIKE

curtis samuel
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football: NFL Free Agency Winners & Losers

Michael Fabiano takes an in-depth look at the winners & losers of the 2021 NFL free agency period

Georgetown Photo
Play
College Basketball

Ewing, Georgetown Basketball Team Kneel for Anthem

The entire Hoyas' team knelt during the national anthem ahead of its game against Colorado.

Nelson Agholor with the Raiders.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Fantasy Breakdowns on the Latest Moves

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano logs the impact of the fantasy noteworthy moves during the 2021 NFL offseason

Robert Lewandowski scores a hat trick.
Play
Soccer

Lewandowski Nears Scoring Record With First-Half Hat Trick

Despite Bayern Munich being down to 10 men, Robert Lewandowski scored a first-half hat trick against Stuttgart on Saturday.

49ers OT Trent Williams moves to deliver a block
Play
NFL

2021 NFL Free Agency Grades: Analyzing Every Major Move

Breaking down the major free-agent signings as they happen. Trent Williams, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor, Shaquill Griffin, Hunter Henry, Joe Thuney, Matt Judon and more.

EJ Liddell
Play
College Basketball

Buckeyes' Liddell Receives Threats After Oral Roberts Loss

Ohio State AD Gene Smith posted a statement to Twitter saying that authorities will be involved.

March Madness logo
Play
College Basketball

2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Day 2 Schedule, Recaps

The men's first round continues Saturday; follow along as SI keeps you updated as the Round of 32 gets set.

Purdue forward Trevion Williams reacts after losing to North Texas in the first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament.
Play
Extra Mustard

Indiana's Men's Teams Flop as State Hosts Entire Tournament

In the first-ever NCAA tournament hosted entirely by one state, Indiana's 10 men's teams combined for zero wins.