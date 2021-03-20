The entire Georgetown men's basketball team, as well as coach Patrick Ewing, took a knee during the national anthem Saturday before the Hoyas took the court against Colorado in the first round of the men's NCAA tournament.

When Georgetown faced Butler in Indianapolis during the regular season, Ewing and his team took a knee for the anthem in response to the capitol riot that took place on Jan. 6.

Several players from teams have kneeled during the national anthem in the tournament. Players from Colgate took a knee before their game against Arkansas while players from Ohio State did the same before their game against Oral Roberts.

The Associated Press also reported that players from Virginia Tech, Florida and most of Drexel players knelt before their games.

Beyond kneeling during the national anthem, played from Michigan, Rutgers and Iowa protested and urged the NCAA to end amateurism in sports so student ateetles could maker profit from their names, image and likeness. The players protested using a series of tweets with the #NotNCAAProperty to get the attention of the NCAA.

Georgetown won four straight games as the No. 8 seed—that includes wins over Marquette, Villanova, Seton Hall and Creighton—to win the Big East tournament after the Hoyas were voted to finish last in the conference in the preseason.

Georgetown entered the NCAA tournament as a No. 12 seed in the East region. The Hoyas trail the Buffaloes early in the first half.