Tournament Players Tweet #NotNCAAProperty Amid NIL Battle

Will NCAA NIL Proposal Benefit Student-Athletes?
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Numerous players tweeted #NotNCAAProperty on Wednesday afternoon in the lead-up to the 2021 men's NCAA tournament. 

The flurry of tweets comes amid a continued battle between the NCAA and athletes regarding their name, image and likeness. The NCAA delayed a vote on an NIL proposal in January, noting "several external factors, including recent correspondence with the U.S. Department of Justice, prompted members to delay voting on the proposals."

The latest proposal would allow athletes to use their name, image and likeness for endorsements, autographs and private camps and clinics. Such actions are currently prohibited by NCAA rules. 

The delay in a ruling has led to frustration from athletes in various sports. With the 2021 men's basketball tournament fast approaching, players are increasingly speaking out on the NIL issue. 

"The NCAA OWNS my name image and likeness," Rutgers guard Geo Baker tweeted Wednesday. "Someone on music scholarship can profit from an album. Someone on academic scholarship can have a tutor service. For ppl who say 'an athletic scholarship is enough.' Anything less than equal rights is never enough."

Six state legislatures have already passed NIL laws, and an additional 13 introduced them in 2021, per Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. Florida's NIL law will go into effect July 1, making it the seventh state to enact NIL legislation.

