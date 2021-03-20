UNC's Roy Williams Suffers First-Ever Loss in First Round

No. 8 seed UNC's blowout loss to No. 9 Wisconsin (85–62) on Friday night marks history for its head coach and the men's NCAA tournament.

Roy Williams had never lost in the first round of the Big Dance, holding a pristine 29–0 record going into the matchup. But it quickly became evident that the unblemished record wouldn't hold much longer.

North Carolina never held the lead as Wisconsin cruised to a 23-point win, with Brad Davison scoring 29 of the Badger's 85 points. D’Mitrik Trice also scored 21 points for Wisconsin. Comparatively, the Tar Heels' highest scorer was Armando Bacot with 15 while Garrison Brooks and Caleb Love tallied 10 points each.

However, the game was briefly tied 16–16 halfway through the first half before Wisconsin took control.

The score ties North Carolina's second-largest loss in a men's NCAA tournament game. The team only shot 38.5% from the field while Wisconsin shot 50.8%, including a 48.1% mark from three.

It's the first time since a two-point loss to then-No. 13 Weber State in 1999 that the Tar Heels are heading home after one game. Plus, it's only the third time in men's NCAA tournament history that three of the bluebloods—North Carolina, Duke and Kentucky—won't be in the men's Final Four.

This hasn't happened since 1959–62.

Meanwhile, the Badgers will continue dancing as they celebrate the first time Wisconsin has advanced to the second round under head coach Greg Gard since his first full season during the 2016–17 season.

SI’s tournament newsletter analyzes everything you need to know about the Big Dance: what just happened and what’s happening next. Sign up for Morning Madness here.