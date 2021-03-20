UNC's Roy Williams Suffers First-Ever Loss in First Round

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
No. 15 Seed Oral Roberts Stuns No. 2 Seed Ohio State in First Round of Men's Tournament
No. 15 Seed Oral Roberts Stuns No. 2 Seed Ohio State in First Round of Men's Tournament

Wisconsin Cruises Past UNC to Hand Roy Williams His First-Ever First-Round Loss

Author:
Publish date:

No. 8 seed UNC's blowout loss to No. 9 Wisconsin (85–62) on Friday night marks history for its head coach and the men's NCAA tournament.

Roy Williams had never lost in the first round of the Big Dance, holding a pristine 29–0 record going into the matchup. But it quickly became evident that the unblemished record wouldn't hold much longer.  

North Carolina never held the lead as Wisconsin cruised to a 23-point win, with Brad Davison scoring 29 of the Badger's 85 points. D’Mitrik Trice also scored 21 points for Wisconsin. Comparatively, the Tar Heels' highest scorer was Armando Bacot with 15 while Garrison Brooks and Caleb Love tallied 10 points each. 

However, the game was briefly tied 16–16 halfway through the first half before Wisconsin took control. 

The score ties North Carolina's second-largest loss in a men's NCAA tournament game. The team only shot 38.5% from the field while Wisconsin shot 50.8%, including a 48.1% mark from three. 

It's the first time since a two-point loss to then-No. 13 Weber State in 1999 that the Tar Heels are heading home after one game. Plus, it's only the third time in men's NCAA tournament history that three of the bluebloods—North Carolina, Duke and Kentucky—won't be in the men's Final Four. 

This hasn't happened since 1959–62.

Meanwhile, the Badgers will continue dancing as they celebrate the first time Wisconsin has advanced to the second round under head coach Greg Gard since his first full season during the 2016–17 season. 

SI’s tournament newsletter analyzes everything you need to know about the Big Dance: what just happened and what’s happening next. Sign up for Morning Madness here.

YOU MAY LIKE

Thomas Bell blocks a shot by Trevion Williams.
Play
College Basketball

North Texas Upsets Purdue for First-Ever NCAA Tournament Win

North Texas was eliminated in the first round of the men's NCAA tournament in 1988, 2007 and 2010.

March Madness logo on a basketball
Play
College Basketball

2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Day 1 Schedule, Recaps

Follow along as SI keeps you updated on all of the action on the first full day of March Madness.

Dawn Staley
Play
College Basketball

Dawn Staley Condemns Unequal Amenities at Tournament

Staley said the issue here looms larger than weights and swag bags for athletes.

Mar 19, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams talks with his players during a time out in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena.
Play
College Basketball

UNC's Roy Williams Suffers First-Ever Loss in First Round

For the first time since 1959–62, UNC, Duke and Kentucky won't be in the men's Final Four after the Tar Heels fell to Wisconsin.

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay stiff-arms a defender during a win over the Cardinals
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Plenty of Stars Still Unsigned

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

Oral Roberts celebrates an upset of No. 2 seed Ohio State
Play
College Basketball

Oral Roberts Brings the Magic of March on Day 1

Just hours into the men's first round, Max Abmas, Kevin Obanor and the Golden Eagles stunned Ohio State.

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks throws a pass
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Bears Still Eyeing QB Wilson, Texans Sign RB Lindsay

The Seahawks previously rejected a Bears trade package that included three first-round picks in exchange for Russell Wilson.

Jan 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium.
NFL

At Least 12 Women Sue Watson for Sexual Misconduct

A law firm is representing 12 women in suits against Deshaun Watson and is currently talking with an additional 10 women who have similar accounts.