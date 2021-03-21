Loyola Chicago Upsets Illinois, Advances to Sweet 16

Michael Caterina/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

Sister Jean and Loyola Chicago are heading back to the Sweet 16.

The Ramblers became the first team to punch a ticket to the tournament's second weekend on Sunday, notching a 71–58 victory over No. 1 seed Illinois. And based on Loyola Chicago's current play, a second Final Four appearance in the last three seasons isn't out of the question.

Loyola Chicago shot 51% from the field and 40% from three in Sunday's victory. Center Cameron Krutwig led the Ramblers with 19 points and 12 rebounds, patrolling the paint with relative ease against Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn. Guard Marquise Kennedy tallied 14 points off the bench in Loyola Chicago's intrastate victory.

Illinois entered the 2021 men's tournament as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region after a 24–6 record in the regular season. Guard Ayo Dosunmu and Cockburn were named All-Big Ten first-team selections, but neither star could find a rhythm against the Ramblers. Dosunmu tallied just nine points on 4–10 shooting, committing six of Illinois's 17 turnovers.

Loyola Chicago will face the winner of Oregon State and Oklahoma State in the Sweet 16. The Ramblers advanced to the Final Four in 2018 before losing to Michigan in the national semifinal.