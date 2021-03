March Madness 2021: Second Round Schedule of Men's NCAA Tournament

The first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament has reached its conclusion, and Saturday's second batch of games was just as thrilling as the first. The headlining upsets were No. 13 seed Ohio knocking off defending champion Virginia, while No. 14 Abilene Christian took down No. 3 Texas.

The second round will take place on Sunday and Monday, with each team looking to punch its ticket to the Sweet 16. Here's the full schedule for the second round action:

Sunday, March 21

12:10 p.m. ET: No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago (CBS)

2:50 p.m. ET: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 9 Wisconsin (CBS)

5:15 p.m. ET: No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 11 Syracuse (CBS)

6:10 p.m. ET: No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 6 Texas Tech (TNT)

7:10 p.m. ET: No. 2 Houston vs. No. 10 Rutgers (TBS)

7:45 p.m. ET: No. 7 Florida vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts (truTV)

8:45 p.m. ET: No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 13 North Texas (TNT)

9:40 p.m. ET: No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 12 Oregon State (TBS)

Monday, March 22

12:10 p.m. ET: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 7 Oregon (CBS)

2:40 p.m. ET: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 8 Oklahoma (CBS)

5:15 p.m. ET: No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian (TBS)

6:10 p.m. ET: No. No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 13 Ohio (TNT)

7:10 p.m. ET: No. No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 8 LSU (CBS)

7:45 p.m. ET: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 5 Colorado (TBS)

8:45 p.m. ET: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 10 Maryland (TNT)

9:40 p.m. ET: No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 USC (CBS)

