Abilene Christian Stuns Texas on Last-Second Free Throws

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

No. 14 Abilene Christian Takes Down No. 3 Texas on Clutch Last-Second Free Throws

Author:
Publish date:

When Abilene Christian head coach Joe Golding drew up a game plan to knock off Texas, he likely didn't envision his team shooting 29.9% from the field.

But the Wildcats turned up the pressure on the defensive end and dominated on the offensive glass to stun No. 3 Texas, 53-52, capping the first round of the men's tournament on a wild note.

Abilene Christian forward Joe Pleasant drained two free throws with 1.2 seconds left to give the Wildcats their first NCAA men's basketball tournament win in program history. Pleasant's clutch free throws came seconds after Texas took the lead on a 3-pointer from Andrew Jones. They were Pleasant's only two free throw attempts on the night after he shot 58.8% from the charity stripe on the season.

Texas turned the ball over 23 times on the night, leading to 23 Abilene Christian points. The Wildcats had 20 offensive rebounds, four of which came from Pleasant. Abilene Christian took 27 more shot attempts than Texas, and became the first team in the last 10 years to win an NCAA tournament game while shooting under 30% from the field.

This is just Abilene Christian's eighth year competing at the Division I level after previously playing in Division II. The program's first men's NCAA tournament berth came in 2019, when it lost in the first round to No. 2 Kentucky.

With the loss, Texas has now been knocked out of the first round three times under head coach Shaka Smart. In six seasons with Smart at the helm, the Longhorns have never made it out of the first round, with two of those defeats coming at the hands of a No. 11 seed and No. 14 seed.

SI’s tournament newsletter analyzes everything you need to know about the Big Dance: what just happened and what’s happening next. Sign up for Morning Madness here.

More NCAA tournament coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

abilene christian
College Basketball

Abilene Christian Stuns Texas on Last-Second Free Throws

No. 14 seed Abilene Christian took down No. 3 Texas in a defensive struggle thanks to clutch free throws by Joe Pleasant.

March Madness logo
Play
College Basketball

2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Day 2 Recaps

The men's first round continues Saturday; follow along as SI keeps you updated as the Round of 32 gets set.

Drew Timme before Gonzaga took on Norfolk State
Play
College Basketball

Drew Timme Debuts New Mustache Against Norfolk State

Timme started accentuating his mustache as a celebration after highlight plays earlier in the season.

Ohio's Ben Vander Plas celebrates an NCAA tournament win over Virginia
Play
College Basketball

Ben Vander Plas Plays Fitting Role in Ohio's Upset of UVA

Named after Tony Bennett, the Bobcats junior had a big day against his dad's former teammate.

Tara VanDerveer after winning the PAC-12 championship in 2021.
Play
College Basketball

Tara VanDerveer Calls Out NCAA for 'Blatant Sexism'

VanDerveer is demanding accountability and wants to know who at the NCAA was in charge of these decisions.

A sign urges fans to "Keep March Madness Safe"
Play
College Basketball

'It's Brutal': VCU's Forfeit a Gut Punch to March Madness

The NCAA tournament’s worst-case scenario came to life Saturday, perhaps inevitably.

Dawn Staley
Play
College Basketball

Dawn Staley Condemns Unequal Amenities at Tournament

Staley said the issue here looms larger than weights and swag bags for athletes.

curtis samuel
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football: NFL Free Agency Winners & Losers

Michael Fabiano takes an in-depth look at the winners & losers of the 2021 NFL free agency period