BYU Defeats Rutgers in First Women's Tournament Upset

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, Aliyah Boston and Paige Bueckers the future of women's basketball
Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, Aliyah Boston and Paige Bueckers the future of women's basketball

BYU Seals First Upset of NCAA Women's Tournament With Win Over Rutgers

Author:
Publish date:

No. 11 BYU pulled off the first upset of the NCAA Women's Tournament on Monday with a 69-66 victory over No. 6 Rutgers on Monday. 

After the favorites swept Sunday's opening slate of games, BYU capitalized on a 12-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to overcome a nine-point deficit. 

Senior guard Paisley Harding led the way for the Cougars with 28 points. Sophomore forward Lauren Gustin recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. 

Rutgers, who has reached the Final Four twice and was the tournament runner-up in 2007, entered the tournament as the top defensive team in the Big Ten, giving up only 57.7 points per game. 

Redshirt senior Arella Guirantes scored 30 points on 10-for-18 shooting, but the Bellport, N.Y. native couldn't manage to get the final shot off from half-court with Rutgers down three with 1.3 seconds left. 

BYU will play the winner of No. 3 Arizona and No. 14 Stony Brook on Wednesday in the second round. Arizona led 47-20 at half-time.

YOU MAY LIKE

Deshaun Watson walks off the field during a game against the Bears
Play
NFL

Now Is Not the Time to Consider a Deshaun Watson Trade

He is the subject of disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct. Right now, the last thing any team should be thinking about is a trade for Watson.

Elgin Baylor
NBA

NBA World Reacts to Death of Elgin Baylor

Following news of Baylor's death, members of the NBA community—both past and present—paid tribute to the Lakers star.

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell shoots a basketball.
Play
College Basketball

E.J. Liddell Speaks Out After Social Media Threats

The Buckeyes forward is taking the high road after receiving online threats.

BYU wins first NCAA Tournament game.
Play
College Basketball

BYU Defeats Rutgers in First Women's Tournament Upset

No. 11 BYU used a 12-0 fourth-quarter run to come from behind in a 69-66 victory over No. 6 Rutgers on Monday in the NCAA Women's Tournament.

Elgin Baylor dies at 86 [1934–2021].
NBA

Lakers Legend Elgin Baylor Dies at 86

Elgin Baylor played all 14 seasons of his career for the Lakers. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977.

deshaun-watson-texans
Play
NFL

Six More Lawsuits Filed Against Deshaun Watson

Watson, 25, is now facing 13 lawsuits that have been filed in the last week pertaining to multiple accounts of sexual misconduct and assault.

march madness logo (1)
Play
College Basketball

Men's NCAA Tournament Monday Schedule, Recaps

Who will move on to the Sweet 16? There are eight spots left to be determined.

Zlatan-Ibrahimovic-Sweden-2022-World-Cup
Play
Soccer

Zlatan Targets 2022 World Cup After Returning From Sweden Retirement

Ibrahimovic will be 41 by the time the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar.