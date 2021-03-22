BYU Defeats Rutgers in First Women's Tournament Upset

BYU Seals First Upset of NCAA Women's Tournament With Win Over Rutgers

No. 11 BYU pulled off the first upset of the NCAA Women's Tournament on Monday with a 69-66 victory over No. 6 Rutgers on Monday.

After the favorites swept Sunday's opening slate of games, BYU capitalized on a 12-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to overcome a nine-point deficit.

Senior guard Paisley Harding led the way for the Cougars with 28 points. Sophomore forward Lauren Gustin recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Rutgers, who has reached the Final Four twice and was the tournament runner-up in 2007, entered the tournament as the top defensive team in the Big Ten, giving up only 57.7 points per game.

Redshirt senior Arella Guirantes scored 30 points on 10-for-18 shooting, but the Bellport, N.Y. native couldn't manage to get the final shot off from half-court with Rutgers down three with 1.3 seconds left.

BYU will play the winner of No. 3 Arizona and No. 14 Stony Brook on Wednesday in the second round. Arizona led 47-20 at half-time.