SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
E.J. Liddell Received Death Threats and Online Harassment After Ohio State Loss
E.J. Liddell Received Death Threats and Online Harassment After Ohio State Loss

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell Speaks Out After Social Media Threats

Author:
Publish date:

To say that Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell is emotionally drained would be putting it mildly, to say the least.

Over the course of six days, Liddell played in three games that were decided by seven points, including the Big Ten Tournament title game and a 75–72 first round men's NCAA tournament upset in overtime at the hands of No. 15 Oral Roberts.

Liddell was dominant for the No. 2 seeded Buckeyes, posting 23 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, but missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw with 37 seconds left in regulation that kept Oral Roberts within two.

The heartbreaking loss was compounded by a flurry of viciously scathing messages fans sent to Liddell, who shared screenshots on Twitter.

One fan even threatened to physically attack him.

“I’ve never done anything to make someone say something like that to me,” Liddell says. “I can’t imagine a fan would take a loss harder than me. I’m out there on the court working hard to win. It doesn’t make any sense.”

The university has already acted, contacting local authorities. The investigation is ongoing.

"These comments, while not from or representative of Ohio State fans, are vile, dangerous and reflect the worst of humanity," Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann said in a statement. "E.J. is an outstanding young man who had a tremendous sophomore season and he was instrumental in our team's success. We will take the necessary actions here at the University to address this immediately."

In the meantime, Liddell said the administration has taken steps to ensure his safety.

“Extra patrol cars around the neighborhood and things like that,” Liddell said. “I know a lot of fans act out of emotion, leaving comments under our posts. Hopefully, they can realize that threats are taken seriously. In the world we live in anything can happen.” 

See the above video for Liddell's full thoughts on the threats he received, Ohio State's week, the emotional toll of losses and more.

YOU MAY LIKE

Deshaun Watson walks off the field during a game against the Bears
Play
NFL

Now Is Not the Time to Consider a Deshaun Watson Trade

He is the subject of disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct. Right now, the last thing any team should be thinking about is a trade for Watson.

Elgin Baylor
NBA

NBA World Reacts to Death of Elgin Baylor

Following news of Baylor's death, members of the NBA community—both past and present—paid tribute to the Lakers star.

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell shoots a basketball.
Play
College Basketball

E.J. Liddell Speaks Out After Social Media Threats

The Buckeyes forward is taking the high road after receiving online threats.

BYU wins first NCAA Tournament game.
Play
College Basketball

BYU Defeats Rutgers in First Women's Tournament Upset

No. 11 BYU used a 12-0 fourth-quarter run to come from behind in a 69-66 victory over No. 6 Rutgers on Monday in the NCAA Women's Tournament.

Elgin Baylor dies at 86 [1934–2021].
NBA

Lakers Legend Elgin Baylor Dies at 86

Elgin Baylor played all 14 seasons of his career for the Lakers. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977.

deshaun-watson-texans
Play
NFL

Six More Lawsuits Filed Against Deshaun Watson

Watson, 25, is now facing 13 lawsuits that have been filed in the last week pertaining to multiple accounts of sexual misconduct and assault.

march madness logo (1)
Play
College Basketball

Men's NCAA Tournament Monday Schedule, Recaps

Who will move on to the Sweet 16? There are eight spots left to be determined.

Zlatan-Ibrahimovic-Sweden-2022-World-Cup
Play
Soccer

Zlatan Targets 2022 World Cup After Returning From Sweden Retirement

Ibrahimovic will be 41 by the time the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar.